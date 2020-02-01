When you want to go camping, but you want luxury

THERE'S a certain romance about being off-the-beaten-track in the Australian wilderness, and small businesses are cashing in on it.

A new glamping destination has recently opened 30 minutes north of Byron Bay at Yelgun.

The Camp will have you feeling worlds away with unobstructed 360 degree views from your tent. Visitors can take in the ocean and bush surrounds from the comfort of their luxurious canvas bell tent, equipped with a queen-sized bed.

The site is fitted out with an architecturally designed, solar powered cabin with a hot shower, composting bathroom, kitchenette, and breakfast bar.

You can book a stay at The Camp via Riparide, and co-founder Marlon Law says glamping experiences are popping up everywhere in Australia.

"It's no secret that glamping has been received really well, it's really popular, more and more people are offering these experiences," he said.

Instagram influencer Rambo Estrada and his partner were first to stay at The Camp.

"We loved our weekend getaway at The Camp, we just felt so relaxed," he said via a recommendation.

"Our favourite part of the weekend was definitely enjoying a beer and toasting marshmallows by the fire pit at sunset."

To book a stay at The Camp, visit this website.