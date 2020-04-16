Menu
When work will begin on $1B M1 upgrade

by Andrew Potts
16th Apr 2020 7:09 AM
MORE than 800 jobs will be up for grabs in coming months when construction begins on a $1 billion upgrade of the M1.

The first contracts have been awarded for the project, which will see the motorway widened between Varsity Lakes and Tugun.

Minor works will start within weeks, followed by a more significant building phase.

Artist impression of the $1 billion Gold Coast M1 upgrade between Varsity Lakes and Tugun. Picture: Supplied
State Transport Minister Mark Bailey said M1 works had been fast-tracked to create jobs.

"I've always said we would accelerate works on this much larger upgrade, so it was ready to roll as soon as the Mudgeeraba to Varsity Lakes project was completed, and we have met that commitment," he said.

''This is an incredibly important milestone for the overarching 10-kilometre upgrade.

"The major works include widening the M1 from two to three lanes in both directions, extending entry and exit ramps and rebuilding Burleigh Interchange on Exit 87 into a diverging diamond interchange."

A major interchange is getting a heavy remodelling. Picture: Supplied
This style of interchange would be the first of its kind on the Gold Coast.

Mr Bailey said the new design would keep traffic moving faster and improve safety for motorists, bike riders and pedestrians.

The first contract has gone to Seymour Whyte constructions, with more tenders set to go out in coming months.

The project is expected to create more than 850 jobs during the construction phase.

Federal Infrastructure ­Minister Alan Tudge said the work was more important than ever through the COVID-19 crisis.

A new service road will be built. Picture: Supplied
"This project will be critical to infrastructure and hundreds of jobs on the Gold Coast," he said.

"We're adding more lanes to one of the most congested sections between Varsity Lakes and Burleigh to get motorists home sooner and safer.

"It's part of our $100 billion infrastructure pipeline that is just as important now, as ever."

The project is jointly funded by the state and federal governments.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said keeping work flowing on M1 upgrading would help boost the economy.

"The construction industry plays an essential role in supporting Queensland jobs," she said.

"Fighting COVID-19 is the major focus of my government right now but we will keep investing in major infrastructure right across Queensland.''

A new service road will be built between Tallebudgera and Palm Beach to take pressure off the M1.

Construction will occur simultaneously with the creation of the $709 million stage 3A extension of the light rail between Broadbeach and Burleigh Heads.

McPherson MP Karen Andrews said the transport projects would help ease the pressure on the Gold Coast's rapidly growing population.

 

Originally published as When work will begin on $1B M1 upgrade

