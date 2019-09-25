When will works at Mullumbimby hospital site be finished?

A POTENTIAL mixed housing project in the Byron Shire is one step closer, with all remediation work at the Mullumbimby Hospital site scheduled to be completed this month.

Guided by the work of the Mullumbimby Hospital Site Project Reference Group (MHSPRG), Byron Shire Council's attention is turning to planning for the future of the site: a mix of housing to address local community needs, community areas and green space.

Echelon Planning is currently looking at a range of housing options and how they might be adapted for the Mullumbimby Hospital site.

Rob Van Iersel, Council's Major Projects Planner, said this initial stage will look at how to provide innovative housing that meets local needs, what sort of housing that will be, and how people can get access to it.

"Central to the MHSPRG recommendations is turning the hospital site into a place that offers innovative housing options to the community, as well as community services and meeting places that reflect the spirit and character of the Mullumbimby community,” Mr Van Iersel said.

"By the end of this year we will have a much clearer idea of what the hospital site might look like and the development will fit in with the ideas and aspirations of the Mullumbimby community.”

The MHSPRG was formed in 2017 with membership made up of individuals with a strong interest in the community as well as representatives from organisations including the Mullumbimby Residents Association, Mullumbimby Hospital Action Group, Mullumbimby Chamber of Commerce, Ocean Shores Community Association, Brunswick Heads Progress Association, Creative Mullumbimby and Mullumbimby District Neighbourhood Centre.

The MHSPRG worked with Council staff for 12 months to consider the best outcomes for the future use of the site for the Brunswick Valley community, Council and other stakeholders.