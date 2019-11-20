Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are changed traffic conditions on Colemans Bridge in Lismore while heritage photography is carried out ahead of maintenance work starting on the bridge
There are changed traffic conditions on Colemans Bridge in Lismore while heritage photography is carried out ahead of maintenance work starting on the bridge Marc Stapelberg
News

When will work start on popular century-old bridge?

Jackie Munro
by
20th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORK to improve the 111-year-old Colemans Bridge in Lismore will start later this month following the release of the project's Review of Environmental Factors report.

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said the NSW Government was investing $4 million for maintenance and strengthening of the bridge.

"Colemans Bridge provides a vital link over Leycester Creek between the CBD and South Lismore and this project will ensure this bridge is maintained for the future," Mr Gulaptis said.

"Maintenance started today and includes strengthening the bridge deck, reinforcing trusses, replacing the existing traffic barrier, repairing the bridge surface and walkway, and repainting the bridge truss and walkway handrails."

Mr Gulaptis said in response to local feedback, Transport for NSW was also looking at lighting options for the walkway along the bridge.

"We continue to put safety first and we want to make sure our upgrades deliver for the local community, which is why we are looking at what we can do to improve lighting," Mr Gulaptis said.

Work will be carried out on weekdays from 7am to 6pm and will take eight months to complete, weather permitting.

The upgrade will involve closing the bridge for up to 20 weekends over the eight-month project, with the first of these closures to take place on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.

Mr Gulaptis said he is confident the community will be given plenty of notice in advance of weekend closures.

bridge work lismore northern rivers infrastructure
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies following car crash on Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Man dies following car crash on Northern Rivers

        Crime The driver, believed to be a 38-year-old man, died at the scene.

        24% RATE HIKE: ‘We don’t know what else we can do’

        premium_icon 24% RATE HIKE: ‘We don’t know what else we can do’

        Council News Emotions ran high as councillors voted on the rate increase

        Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

        premium_icon Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

        Crime The Bangalow man has pleaded guilty to 96 charges

        Our plants' stress response to drought

        premium_icon Our plants' stress response to drought

        Environment What is happening to vegetation when it has been dry this long