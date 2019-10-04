When will work on $8.2m flood mitigation begin?

HOPE: The flood mitigation plan is expected to reduce peak water levels in the CBD, North Lismore and South Lismore by as much as 100mm in a one-in-100-year flood event.

HOPE: The flood mitigation plan is expected to reduce peak water levels in the CBD, North Lismore and South Lismore by as much as 100mm in a one-in-100-year flood event. Karin von Behrens

WORK on Lismore's flood mitigation project could begin as early as next month, after Queensland company SEE Civil was appointed as principal contractor to undertake bulk earthworks.

The $8.2 million project, funded by the NSW Government, involves diverting floodwater overflow from Leycester Creek around Lismore Regional Airport.

This will include the excavation of 410,000 cubic metres of material from a 58ha parcel of council land.

The excavated material will be used to fill nearby industrial land in Lismore's floodplain and facilitate the expansion of the South Lismore Industrial Estate.

Preliminary works are already under way, with the council recently relocating two major sewer mains.

They have backfilled with material to protect the pipe, using 1500 tonnes of crushed glass from Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre.

Work is expected to take 12 months to complete.

Flood modelling by Worley Parsons in 2016 suggested the long-awaited project should reduce peak water levels in the CBD, North Lismore and South Lismore by as much as 100mm in a one-in-100-year flood event.

Director of infrastructure services Peter Jeuken said the excavation and reuse of soil meant there was "significant cost saving” to the project from using this bedding material as opposed to traditional crushed rock.

"This project was endorsed by the Lismore Floodplain Management Committee and is part of a range of measures detailed in the Lismore Flood Mitigation Plan to help safeguard the community and increase disaster resilience,” Mr Jeuken said.

He said the council and SEE Civil were consulting with affected landowners this week to ensure they were fully informed of the scope of the works.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the project was vital for Lismore.

"I was thrilled to stand alongside the then-Member for Lismore Thomas George earlier this year to announce $8.2 million in NSW Government funding for this vital project,” he said.

"This is a great example of the NSW Government, council and the community working together to get the best outcome.”

Lismore City Council is overseeing the project but NSW Public Works Advisory will project-manage the construction on the council's behalf.

For more information go to yoursay.lismore.nsw.gov.au and click on the South Lismore Flood Mitigation Works page.