When will the Ballina waterslides open?

THRILL-SEEKING, water-loving funsters will be pleased to hear the Ballina waterslide will reopen this weekend.

The Ballina Memorial Swimming Pool and Waterslide in River Street was closed last summer while the pools were upgraded, re-opening in August this year.

The two waterslides - a shorter slide for a gentle ride, and a longer faster slide for the waterslide enthusiast - will be open to the public this weekend.

The bigger yellow slide is not suitable for children under five years, but lot of fun for the bigger kids.

Smaller children can go on the green slide if they are accompanied by a parent.

The slides are usually open to the public every Saturday and Sunday over the summer months, from 10am-4pm, but will open everyday of the NSW school holidays, starting on September 29.

Cost of entry for a full day of fun at the pool and waterslides is: Adult - $19.50 and children - $17.50.

Open hours

Weekend: September 22 and 23, 10am-4pm

School holidays: September 29 to October 14, 10am-4pm.