When will new section of Pacific Highway be 110km/h?

A speed limit of 110km/h will be brought in on the Pacific Highway at New Italy.

It's a brand new section of the Pacific Highway, but there's a 13km stretch near New Italy where the speed limit is still 100km/h.

For drivers making good time on cruise control, it can be a little bit frustrating.

But that's all about to change.

From Monday, April 26, there will also be speed zone changes on the Pacific Highway at New Italy.

Transport for NSW Director North Region, Anna Zycki, said there had been a review of the existing 100 km/h speed limit on a portion of the 13km stretch of highway before and after the New Italy intersection.

It will be increased to 110 km/h from Monday, April 26.

"The speed limit on this stretch of the highway was set at 100 km/h due to safety concerns associated with the need for caravans and motorhomes using the intersection and associated U-turn bays to access the New Italy Museum," Ms Zycki said.

"Transport for NSW has been monitoring this and has now determined it will be safe to raise the speed limit to 110 km/h, except for the 1.5km sections of highway immediately before and after the intersection, which will remain at 100 km/h.

"Safety for this intersection will continue to be monitored before considering any further possible adjustment to the speed limit."

