The new playground at Wade Park, East Lismore, is due to open soon.
Council News

When will Lismore's newest playground open?

20th Jun 2019 12:00 PM

IT'S the news all families in East Lismore have been waiting for - a once-popular playground that was set on fire by vandals is finally about to reopen.

In late October last year, the play equipment at Wade Park, East Lismore, was destroyed when it was set alight.

At the time, Lismore City Council said the cost to replace the playground would run into tens of thousands of dollars.

It was originally hoped the work would be finished by April, but there were some delays.

A spokeswoman from the council said the new Wade Park playground was now almost complete and was likely to be operational by the end of next week.

"The equipment was destroyed by fire in a vandalism attack late last year," she said.

"Council made a successful insurance claim for the replacement of the equipment, which cost around $80,000.

"Council will advise the community once the final work is completed and the playground is reopened."

