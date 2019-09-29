When will Lismore's $8.2m flood mitigation works begin?

FLOOD WORKS: Work on the $8.2M South Lismore Flood Mitigation Works Project is likely to commence in the next couple of weeks with SEE Civil recently appointed the principal contractor to undertake bulk earthworks.

WORK on the $8.2 million South Lismore Flood Mitigation Works Project is likely to commence early October, with SEE Civil recently appointed the principal contractor to undertake bulk earthworks.

On Friday Lismore City Council announced the project funded by the NSW Government involves diverting floodwater overflow from Leycester Creek around the Lismore Regional Airport.

This project includes the excavation of 410,000m³ of material from a 58-hectare parcel of council land.

Flood modelling suggests the project should reduce peak water levels in the CBD, North Lismore and South Lismore by as much as 100mm in a 1-in-100-year flood event.

Council said the excavated material will be used to fill nearby industrial land within Lismore's floodplain and facilitate the expansion of the South Lismore Industrial Estate.

Preliminary works are already underway with Council recently relocating two major sewer mains.

They have been backfilled with material to protect the pipe, using 1500 tonnes of crushed glass from the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre.

Council's newly appointed Director of Infrastructure Services Peter Jeuken said it was a great example of reusing a waste material.

"There is a significant cost saving to the project from using this bedding material opposed to traditional crushed rock," he said.

"This project was endorsed by the Lismore Floodplain Management Committee and is part of a range of measures detailed in the Lismore Flood Mitigation Plan to help safeguard the community and increase disaster resilience.

"Council and SEE Civil are consulting with affected landowners this week to ensure they are fully informed and aware of the scope of the works."

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the project was vital for Lismore.

Council is overseeing the project, but NSW Public Works Advisory will project manage the construction on Council's behalf.

Work is expected to take 12 months to complete.

Council has developed a Your Say Lismore page on its website with information and a Q&A section where residents can ask questions.

Affected landowners can also call Council direct with any queries.

For more information go to yoursay.lismore.nsw.gov.au and click on the South Lismore Flood Mitigation Works page.