Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MOVING ON: Lismore City Council's outgoing general manager Gary Murphy, said he is grateful for the opportunity to work with the wonderful staff for seven years.
MOVING ON: Lismore City Council's outgoing general manager Gary Murphy, said he is grateful for the opportunity to work with the wonderful staff for seven years. Alison Paterson
Council News

When will Lismore City Council recruit a new GM?

Hamish Broome
by
31st May 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NATIONAL advertising campaign will be launched in coming weeks to permanently fill Lismore City Council's general manager role.

Today the council announced assets manager Scott Turner has been appointed to the acting GM position while the recruitment process is underway.

Mr Turner will commence a two week handover period starting Monday next week before current GM Gary Murphy departs on June 14.

In the meantime, the council will select an independent third party recruiter to oversee the recruitment process of a permanent replacement for Mr Murphy.

Expressions of interest for recruitment firms closed last Friday, May 25.

The next step in the process is a meeting this Friday of the general manager's performance review committee to assess the applications and select a recruiter for the job.

The recruitment drive will include nationwide advertising campaign and is expected to take some months.

While there is no deadline on the project, a suitable candidate is expected to be appointed by at least the end of the year.

lismore city council lismore city council acting general manager lismore city council general manager
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    The sound of other cultures at Mullum Music Fest

    premium_icon The sound of other cultures at Mullum Music Fest

    Whats On DISCOVER the music and the fantastic stories beghind some of the artists included in the first line up announcement.

    • 31st May 2018 12:00 AM
    More charges laid in fight against alleged drug syndicate

    More charges laid in fight against alleged drug syndicate

    Crime Police have charged more men over an alleged drug operation

    • 31st May 2018 12:00 AM
    Emergency services called to multiple car crash

    Emergency services called to multiple car crash

    Breaking Paramedics are assessing patients following the incident

    HAZMAT team called to Pacific Highway truck crash

    HAZMAT team called to Pacific Highway truck crash

    News The highway is closed to southbound traffic near Chinderah

    Local Partners