When will Lismore City Council recruit a new GM?

MOVING ON: Lismore City Council's outgoing general manager Gary Murphy, said he is grateful for the opportunity to work with the wonderful staff for seven years.

MOVING ON: Lismore City Council's outgoing general manager Gary Murphy, said he is grateful for the opportunity to work with the wonderful staff for seven years. Alison Paterson

A NATIONAL advertising campaign will be launched in coming weeks to permanently fill Lismore City Council's general manager role.

Today the council announced assets manager Scott Turner has been appointed to the acting GM position while the recruitment process is underway.

Mr Turner will commence a two week handover period starting Monday next week before current GM Gary Murphy departs on June 14.

In the meantime, the council will select an independent third party recruiter to oversee the recruitment process of a permanent replacement for Mr Murphy.

Expressions of interest for recruitment firms closed last Friday, May 25.

The next step in the process is a meeting this Friday of the general manager's performance review committee to assess the applications and select a recruiter for the job.

The recruitment drive will include nationwide advertising campaign and is expected to take some months.

While there is no deadline on the project, a suitable candidate is expected to be appointed by at least the end of the year.