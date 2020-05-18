When will Lions Road open again?

WHEN the scenic Lions Rd was built in 1971, the residents who did all the hard slog of forging a link between Queensland and NSW could not have foreseen the road’s closure due to a pandemic.

Built by Kyogle Lions Club with massive community support the road connects existing roads on Gradys Creek near Kyogle into Queensland.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the closed border was “ridiculous” and told Queensland to reopen it or face economic consequences.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian also had a go at both Queensland and Western Australia and said “the sooner the better” border closures end.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is maintaining a stern stance on the state’s border closures, saying interstate travel restrictions are likely to continue until September.

This isn’t good news for the regular road users of Lions Rd.

Kyogle Council’s general manager Graham Kennett said the Queensland government had advised that there are no changes to the current border restrictions proposed at this point, or at any set date in the future.

“As such, the Lions Road will be closed for the foreseeable future unfortunately,” Mr Kennett said.

Queensland is set to review its border closures at the end of May.

Ms Berejiklian urged Queensland to open its borders with Queensland recording no new coronavirus cases in recent days.