When will busy town's most popular park reopen?

RESIDENTS and tourists are invited to celebrate Railway Park's $2.1 million revitalisation at its official opening on Saturday, November 2, from 3pm to 7pm.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson said the community-wide event was designed as an official 'reveal' of the beautiful new space which has been under construction, and under wraps from public view for the last six months.

"Bring your family and friends and be the first to explore this new space and the very cool new playground nestled in the melaleuca trees," Mayor Richardson said.

The $2.1million revitalisation opens up the park space and includes the playground, a boardwalk, a range of seating and lighting.

The trees in the centre of the park remain as a focal point.

Local indigenous artwork has been etched into concrete floor panels, and a plaque also acknowledges the native title history of the area.

The park has been a traditional meeting place for the town in the past, with its central location between transport hubs and the Tourist Information Centre, while closure of rail services and station buildings in 2004 had resulted in a decline in use of the area.

The park's re-opening event will include a Welcome to Country, live music and a sausage sizzle that will be free for kids.

"The event is a chance for us to recognise the area's indigenous history, the existing native trees and railway station and the opening of a new, accessible and beautiful meeting space that I hope will become a new 'green heart' for the local community," he said.

The park revitalisation project is the first project to emerge from the Byron Town Centre Masterplan, which was adopted by Council in June 2016.

The Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan Guidance Group, consisting of 22 community members, has been working with council on the plan over the last four years.

"A huge thank you to Council staff, the landscape architect for the project, Dan Plummer, and all members of the Byron Masterplan Guidance Group for getting the project to this point - this is a fantastic result for our community," Co-chair of the Byron Masterplan Guidance Group, Chris Hanley, said.

For more information visit Byron Shire Council's website.