Work on the proposal for an ocean pool at Balllina's Shelly Beach is ongoing. Liana Turner
When will Ballina get its proposed ocean pool?

Liana Turner
8th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
A PROGRESS report on plans for a proposed ocean pool is expected to go back before Ballina Shire Council this month.

Ballina Ocean Pool Committee member Jeff Johnson - also a Ballina councillor - said crucial consultations relating to the proposed project were ongoing.

"We've almost finished the review of environmental factors which is the main planning document which needs to be submitted,” Mr Johnson said.

He said the preliminary engineering report and other reports had also been completed.

"We're having another meeting this week and the progress report will be reported back to council (this month),” he said.

With support for similar projects elsewhere, including $4.5 million in federal funding dedicated to a tidal pool in Port Macquarie in May, Mr Johnson said he was hopeful about the project's future.

"We're still hopeful that the pool will become a reality one day and that state and federal funding will be available to cover the construction costs.”

