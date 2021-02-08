Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

When we’ll know how much the Byron bypass actually cost

Liana Boss
8th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The final cost of the Byron Bay Bypass is not yet known.

The project has been estimated to cost in the realm of $24 million, with $20 million of funding from the state government and the remainder coming from Byron Shire Council.

To what extent the final cost may have departed from this figure is expected to be known within months, according to the council.

"The final budget breakdown is still being finalised," the council said in a statement.

"There are still outstanding contract variations to be assessed.

"An estimate will be provided in the February report to council, with a final figure not likely to be available until mid-March."

 

<< How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription >>

 

The bypass, aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Byron Bay's main street, is expected to open later this month.

The council had hoped to complete the project before Christmas 2020, but cited opposition to the bypass, the presence of the endangered Mitchell's Rainforest Snail, unexpected poor soil, the border closure and ongoing noise abatement works as reasons for the delay.

Planning for the bypass had been in the works for more than 30 years.

The council settled on Butler St as the preferred route in 2014 and engaged GHD to develop a concept design, environmental impact study and to undertake the State Government Biobanking process the same year.

The state government committed $10.5 million to the project in September, 2014 and additional funds were announced four years later.

The Butler Street Community Network announced it would appeal the Northern Regional Planning Panel's approval of the project in August, 2016 and the following year, the Land and Environment Court ruled in favour of the council, approving the bypass.

Protesters were on site when work began in 2019 and several months later, the discovery of the Mitchell's Rainforest Snail in the project area put work on hold until early 2020.

byron bay bypass byron roads byron shire council northern rivers councils northern rivers infrastructure northern rivers roads
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traffic changes for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

        Traffic changes for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

        News Motorists will endure changed traffic conditions and night works for the next week.

        How to stay tech safe during the school year

        Premium Content How to stay tech safe during the school year

        News As kids swap the house for the classroom, it’s important to remain digitally...

        Grassroots campaign wants MPs to support dignity in death

        Premium Content Grassroots campaign wants MPs to support dignity in death

        News The group wants to see NSW parliament introduce laws that would allow for voluntary...

        $15M for SCU to fund extra courses

        Premium Content $15M for SCU to fund extra courses

        News The university hopes to attract more students to the region with this new...