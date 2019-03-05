WHEN THE RIVER RUNS DRY: No flow for 'mighty river'

DRYING UP: The photo of Yates Crossing taken by the Frazers Cutting Rural Fire Brigade, south of Tabulam, shows the Clarence River slow to a trickle, dry in many areas.

WE MAY know it as the "mighty” Clarence River, but as this photo of Yates Crossing shows, just south of Tabulam, the river has run dry.

The Frazers Cutting Rural Fire Brigade, fresh from fighting the disastrous fires at Tabulam, posted the photo to their social media account, setting local tongues wagging as to the last time the flow had reduced to nothing.

John Wilkinson, who owns a property 10km south of Tabulam, said he had seen the river stop running in 1994.

"There's still flow coming out of the Rocky, which is just below Tabulam and feeds into the Clarence,” he said.

"But there's been no rain to really speak of. Bear in mind this was the driest December/January/February we've ever had - and that's our wet season.”

Mr Wilkinson said he had heard stories that in 1902 the river was so dry that the bed was just a boghole, and teams of draught horses drove across the riverbed.

"My father took us up to have a look at the river in flood one time ... and the old man who owned the farm, he put my hand on my shoulder and said, 'Before your time is up you'll see this river dry,” he said.

Mr Wilkinson said that the river was in a similar situation as it was in 1994.

"My grandfather was in the 1919 and they were digging holes in the creek for water and cutting trees,” he said.

"We're feeling the pain but not like in those days.”

However, Mr Wilkinson said that one long-time tradition had been affected by the lack of rain.

"My grandfather bought this farm in 1928, and we'd never missed the window to plant corn - always in the first week in January,” he said.

"Last year we got it in the last week of January, and this year we missed it altogether.

"It's right across the region. I've heard the same thing happening around Casino, where it's probably worse than here. It's a shocker.”