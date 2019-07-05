Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bangalow road is one of the roads named in a NRMA report on work backlogs.
The Bangalow road is one of the roads named in a NRMA report on work backlogs. Marc Stapelberg
News

When the bloody hell will Bangalow Road be finished?

Sophie Moeller
by
5th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS will be glad to know Lismore City Council expects roadworks on the Bangalow Road, between Bexhill and Clunes, will be completed at the beginning of August.

According to a spokesperson from Lismore City Council the works, which began in January, have been held up due to wet weather.

The council's response will come as a relief to one The Northern Star reader who said: "I have been driving that road, night and day, to and from work, since work began in January or February and just wondering lately when it is going to be finished?".

"It seems to have been almost done for months and then there have been long patches where no workers or work appears to have been done.

"I appreciate work being done on the Bangalow Road, because it is a major arterial road for those living in the northern half of the Northern Rivers but after six or seven months, I am lately thinking 'when the bloody hell is it going to be finished?'"

"The roadworks (sealing) should be complete within the next four weeks with ancillary works such as line marking and guide posting will be completed shortly after," the council spokesperson said.

lismore bangalow road lismore city council northern rivers community northern rivers councils
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    MAN BAILED: Baby suffered significant head trauma

    premium_icon MAN BAILED: Baby suffered significant head trauma

    Crime A MAN was charged at Casino, accused of causing life-threatening injuries to the two-moth-old.

    112 cannabis plants, 'large amount of cash' at Woodburn home

    premium_icon 112 cannabis plants, 'large amount of cash' at Woodburn home

    Crime Two men, aged 68 and 34, will face court on various charges

    Timeline of a mystery: Theo's last known movements

    Timeline of a mystery: Theo's last known movements

    News The Belgian teen has been missing since May 31

    'Two football fields' worth of water disappears from dam

    premium_icon 'Two football fields' worth of water disappears from dam

    Crime Police investigate theft of water on Northern Rivers