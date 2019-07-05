When the bloody hell will Bangalow Road be finished?

The Bangalow road is one of the roads named in a NRMA report on work backlogs.

MOTORISTS will be glad to know Lismore City Council expects roadworks on the Bangalow Road, between Bexhill and Clunes, will be completed at the beginning of August.

According to a spokesperson from Lismore City Council the works, which began in January, have been held up due to wet weather.

The council's response will come as a relief to one The Northern Star reader who said: "I have been driving that road, night and day, to and from work, since work began in January or February and just wondering lately when it is going to be finished?".

"It seems to have been almost done for months and then there have been long patches where no workers or work appears to have been done.

"I appreciate work being done on the Bangalow Road, because it is a major arterial road for those living in the northern half of the Northern Rivers but after six or seven months, I am lately thinking 'when the bloody hell is it going to be finished?'"

"The roadworks (sealing) should be complete within the next four weeks with ancillary works such as line marking and guide posting will be completed shortly after," the council spokesperson said.