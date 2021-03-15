When the bloody hell is this rain going to stop?

WET WEATHER: Umbrellas and raincoats will be needed as more rain showers and drop in temperature are predicted across the region. Photo: Liam Kidston.

Settle in for cooler temperatures and more rain over the next week.

According to BOM Meteorologist David Wilke, showers will be the go for at least the next week and daily maximum temperatures will settle in the low to mid-20s.

And while it might get a little warmer towards the weekend, the chance of heavier rainfall also increases, with Thursday expected to be the wettest.

"A trough in the northeast of the state is producing showers, but the risk of thunderstorms for the Northern Rivers is unlikely now," he said.

"Hopefully the heaviest of the rainfalls (for the region) has finished."

Mr Wilke said rain was expected to continue in the region as the front heads north and reaches the far north coast, before stalling in the region as a trough.

And he said we'd better get used to having an umbrella handy as the rest of March was likely to be equally as soggy.

Meanwhile, State Emergency Service Northern Rivers Command, Superintendent Mark Elm said they had swung into action when the BOM issued a severe storm warning on Sunday.

"On Sunday we did have a divisional command established at our Goonellabah headquarters," he said.

"Monday this was stood down and we have to reverted to local commands and are able to respond as required,"

Superintendent Elm said the SES consistently monitored BOM data, "at the moment a risk is still likely to be from flash flooding in the Northern Rivers command."

"I'd like to remind people to make the right decisions while driving and don't drive into floodwaters," he said.

"And a massive thank you to the volunteers from across the whole of the Northern Rivers Command who continue to give their time to ensure they would be ready to assist their community at a moment's notice."

Your town this week

Ballina - Showers - 22C - 27C

Byron Bay - Showers - 23C - 26C

Casino - Showers - 21C - 25C

Evans Head - Showers - 22C - 27C

Kyogle - Showers 21C to 27C

Lismore - Showers - 21C - 26C

Mullumbimby - Showers 21C - 28C

Murwillumbah - Showers - 22C - 28C

Tweed Heads - Showers 23C - 28C

More information

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500

For life threatening emergencies, call Triple-000 immediately.