When the bloody hell is it going to rain?

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecastingrain for Friday increasing on Saturday. Bill Hoffman

IT'S murphy's law - you buy tank water and you can be sure it'll rain shortly after.

I felt mixed emotions when I looked at the weather forecast for the Northern Rivers, but the incoming rain on the radar is sure to bring great relief to households across the region.

After months of dry weather the Northern Rivers is in for the biggest drenching in months, with up to 60mm falling in some pockets over a three day period, according to The Bureau of Meteorology.

Pockets in Northern NSW have been scorched by bushfires with temperatures earlier this week soaring past the 40C mark, the flames fuelled by strong winds.

June was the last time the region saw any decent rainfall.

Lismore has a high chance of up to 10mm tomorrow and up to 35mm on Saturday.

Casino could see up to 40mm fall over Friday and Saturday and Tenterfield also has a very high chance of showers, with 16-35mm forecast over the two days.

The last time Tenterfield received similar levels of rainfall in one day was in January, according to Weather Zone, which has recorded 217.4mm of rain for the area this year.

Drake is also in with a high chance with a good dose up to 40mm.

Coastal areas including Byron Bay and Ballina could see up to 50-60mm over three days from Friday.

Rain across the region is predicted to ease on Sunday.

BoM's weather situation says the change in weather is also set to bring lower temperatures as of today as a low pressure system over the Tasman Sea, in combination with a high in the Bight, is directing fresh to strong southerly winds along the New South Wales coast.

By Friday the high will be the dominant force, before a trough in the upper atmosphere approaches.

"Onshore winds feeding into this system are forecast to bring widespread shower activity to eastern districts later Friday and Saturday, easing as the upper trough weakens on Sunday,” BoM explains.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and early afternoon on Saturday.