When second-hand doesn't mean second best

Animal Rights and Rescue Group manager Suzanne Lavis and assistant manager Stacey Smith with Rocky, at the opportunity shop at their headquarters at 135 Three Chain Rd, Lismore.

IN these tough economic times, more people are appreciating the amazing value offered by opportunity shops when it comes to clothing their families and furnishing their homes.

Keen customers cover all demographics and range from university students wanting to personalise their room to families looking to outfit their growing youngsters and their home on a budget, adults wanting a professional outfit to wear at that all-important job interview, couples setting up their first love-nest to people chasing books to read or hunting collectables such as out-of-pressing records.

Lismore is an op-shopper's delight, with at least 10 different stores operated by worthy organisations including the Salvation Army, Lifeline, St Vincent de Paul, Wesptac Rescue Helicopter, Adventists, Anglicans and Red Cross.

And while some may turn their nose up at shopping for pre-loved goods, to those in the market for bargains, retro or collectable items, opportunity shops are now considered an essential source of inexpensive goods.

Plus shopping secondhand allows people to live more sustainably and avoid contributing to landfill, while supporting important not for profit organisations which benefit the local and wider community.

When it comes to fashion, some op shops spoil you for choice and Lifeline's shop at 84 Magellan St, Lismore, is a regular haunt of fashionistas, families and students alike.

Retail staff, Mel Doherty and Sharon Sawyer with some of the range of items at the Lifeline Northern Rivers furniture retail store at 23 Three Chain Rd, Lismore. Alison Paterson

Walking into their large store it's a riot of colours, styles and quality clothing and manger Stacey Andrews said her staff can assist customers to find clothing to suit their style and budget.

Pointing to a mannequin wearing with a blue dress, Ms Andrews said looking great need not break the bank.

"You can pull together an great look for less than you think," she said.

"The dress is $6, shoes are $8, bag just $4 and necklace is 50c."

Lifeline's Stacey Andrews with a selection of affordable quality pre-loved fashion items at 71 Magellan St, Lismore. Alison Paterson

At Lifeline's massive furniture store at Three Chain Rd, South Lismore, manager Sharon Sawyer and her 2IC Mel Doherty preside over an enormous amount of pre-loved furniture, homewares and sporting goods.

Ms Sawyer said the store also sells brand new discount mattresses as well as pre-loved china, glassware, lamps, soft-furnishings, prints and decorative items.

"It's definitely a moveable feast, furniture and other good change daily," she said.

"Our six retail outlets, three in Lismore and one each in Casino, Ballina and Byron Bay allow us to run the vital 24/7 access to crisis telephone counselling via 13 11 14."

Across the road at Vinnie's, friendly staff and sparkling store combined with low prices account for the constant traffic.

Vinnies retail volunteer Rosemary Johnson and communications & fundraising coordinator, Kate Lambert, check out the wide range of clothing, toys and homeares at the 84 Magellan St, Lismore. Alison Paterson

Kate Lambert heads up communications and fundraising for St Vincent de Paul in Lismore.

She said everyone is welcome to benefit from the affordable shopping at Vinnies.

"It is great for families, uni students, and anyone who fancies a browse or is looking for something particular," she said.

"What a lot of locals don't realise about Vinnies, is that as well as raising funds for valuable community services, it is a really green process (as) the cycle used by Vinnie's from donation onwards, aims to create as little waste as possible (which) leads to less landfill and more reuse and recycling."

The Animal Rights Rescue Organisation op shops may be small, but it's heart is as large as the volunteers who care for abandoned animals as well as providing temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence and other crisis, while they recover.

AARG manager Susanne Lavis said since 1995, Animal Rights and Rescue have rescued and re-homed over 15,000 unwanted animals and have responded to neglect/cruelty cases when the RSCPA is not available and the police need help.

Accompanied by Rocky the rescue pooch, Ms Lavis said the AARG op shop has plenty of clothes and DVDs.

"It's only been open a couple of months and eventually we hope to raise more than $60,000 to build a new crises centre for our animals," she said.

In July 2016, the National Association of Charitable Recycling Organisations report Charity Op Shops 2015-16 Financial Year revealed charity op shops diverted more than 530,000 tonnes of clothing and other donated items from landfill.

The re-use of clothing saves 4kg of CO2 for every kilogram of donated clothing (source Danish Technological University study published 2010.)

