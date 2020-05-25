When pubs open: which one will you visit first?

"PUBS are a part of Australian life, you go to the pub for a beer, you go to the pub to celebrate, you go to the pub to commiserate, you go for a chat, you go to the pub to say goodbye to a mate after a funeral, you meet new friends at a pub that lasts for years, you wet a baby's head with the boys at the pub when the missus has a baby, the pub is a community that we have been without for too long, it is the social hub of a small town, it is the heart of a small town."

Rik Newman has put into words how Aussies feel about getting back to the pub where they meet their mates.

"I love the pub, I love Australia," Mr Newman said

With the announcement that NSW is further easing coronavirus restrictions, and allowing up to 50 patrons in pubs from June 1, businesses will be required to enforce the four square metre rule and venues will only be allowed to book for a maximum of 10 people, no joint cutlery and no communal food bowls or buffets.

For the larger RSL clubs, the patron capacity may further increase beyond 50 patrons - in increments of 50, up to a maximum of 500 - in accordance with the number of restaurants and cafes inside the club.

TABS and gaming rooms will be open and every other poker machine can be used in accordance with social distancing.

Publican George Martin has been running the Tabulam Hotel for 67 years and is keen to get the pub fully operational again after only doing takeaway during lockdown.

Commercial Hotel publican in Casino, Mary Bligh said they used the lockdown time to paint the pub.

Evans Head Bowling Club and the Tattersalls in Casino have had major refurbishments.

The major issue is - where will you have that first public drink?

Here's some suggestions:

IN CASINO

Tattersalls Hotel

Cecil Hotel

Commercial Hotel

Charcoal Inn

Oxford Hotel

RSM Club

Casino Golf Club

IN KYOGLE

Kyogle Exchange Hotel

Commercial Hotel

Kyogle Golf Club

Kyogle Bowling Club

IN EVANS HEAD

Ilawong Hotel

Evans Head Bowling Club

Evans Head RSL Club

OTHER PUBS

Mallanganee Hotel

Dog 'n' Bull in Bonalbo

Tabulam Hotel

Rod 'n' Reel Hotel in Woodburn

Urbenville Hotel

Woodenbong Hotel

Broadwater Commercial Hotel