When our native birds become pests

A CLOSE friend is about to, for reasons too many to go in to here, leave his family home for the last time.

For the past year, knowing as he did that a move was inevitable, he has been promising to wean the large and varied flock of birds off the food he has been supplying daily.

I have been explaining to him for a long time that it's not a good thing to do, that native birds are better off foraging for themselves and that a supply of fresh water (particularly in the current drought) is much more beneficial.

But no; he has been throwing out seeds of all types for the parrots, and gourmet mince for a pair of kookaburras and three or four magpies.

The new tenants of the house are in for a rude shock when they come home one day and discover they have no windows left; sulphur-crested cockatoos are nature's vandals and don't take kindly to a change in their daily routine.

I've always co-existed fairly happily with the native birds in the many places where I have lived.

I do admit to sucking up to the breeding pair of magpies that live near my current home; a (very) occasional feed early after I moved here has ensured I don't get swooped upon when they are nesting.

Instead they happily show off their new babies each year and bathe in the birdbath I keep half full in the front garden.

There are some native birds that do become pests; friends do daily battle with the brush turkey that has moved in to their back yard intent on landscaping their garden, while the white ibis (aka "bin chicken” or "tip turkey”) has become a nuisance in urban areas where people dispose of their lunch scraps.

There's even a fake Attenborough documentary doing the rounds online (Google "bin chicken doco”). It's not their fault; their native habitats are rapidly disappearing, all in the name of development.

Seagulls are another breed that cause angst, particularly in seaside reserves and smart beachfront eateries.

I was enjoying fish and chips in a nearby bayside hotel brasserie during the week and winced as a tourist pitched a handful of chips over the railing of the al fresco dining area; within seconds we were surrounded by a squawking, shrieking mob.

And recently, while visiting the Botanic Gardens in Sydney, I witnessed the near-panic of yet another tourist who had posed for a photo while feeding a flock of the aforementioned sulphur-crested cockatoos with a bag of cheese-flavoured snacks; within seconds the orderly pair on the grass in front of him had morphed into a man-sized mass of 15-plus birds that completely covered him, leaving only two eyes as big as saucers peering out from behind Coke-bottle glasses.

Top pic though.