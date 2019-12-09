A young dad sent more than 80 text messages to his pregnant ex including threatening to kill her once his son was born, a court heard. Picture: Supplied.

A YOUNG dad sent more than 80 text messages to his pregnant ex including threatening to kill her once his son was born, a court heard.

The incessant messages started three days after their relationship ended, sparked by the Currumbin Waters man wanting to see his firstborn son.

The 27-year-old, in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to threaten to kill, stalk or intimidate to intend physical fear and threaten to destroy property.

The court heard on September 30, the man sent more than 80 messages during an 11-hour period including, "when my other son is born I'll get ya then, you f**** c*** and "day 2 without my boy keep going dog", before the victim blocked his number.

He then sent a message through Facebook saying he was three minutes away from the victim's house.

Police facts stated the victim "felt so much fear, she grabbed her son and fled from the location and hid in a backstreet around the corner".

About 6pm the man turned up to the victim's mother's house demanding to see his son.

Police were called to the Terranora address and while there, officers asked the man to attend Tweed Heads Police Station.

The court heard the man told officers, "no, you know where I am, come and get me".

The victim told officers her ex had threatened to kill her in the past and said, "that's why I'm scared, I know what he's capable of".

Police arrested the man at 3.45am on October 1 at his Currumbin Waters address.

Police facts stated he confessed to "sending his ex a lot of text message" because he was upset he couldn't see his son.

He was convicted and ordered to serve a two-year Community Corrections Order and a two-year Recognisance.