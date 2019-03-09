When Leunig's poems met Noonan's music

ALL THAT JAZZ: Elixir's Zac Hurren and Katie Noonan have collaborated with poet and cartoonist Michael Leunig.

MORE than 20 years on, Katie Noonan's jazz trio Elixir is going stronger than ever.

The singer-songwriter was looking for another musical outlet outside of her band George when she formed the group with her husband, jazz saxophonist Zac Hurren.

Now they're taking their acclaimed third album Gratitude and Grief on the road across regional Australia.

"Elixir is my longest running band," Noonan said.

"We started in 1997 and the inspiration for starting it was to find a space for very quiet, intimate, gentle music. I was in George at the time, which I loved, but I just didn't want any drums or distortions. I was wanted to explore the world of improvisation more, and now we've done three albums with writers."

Gratitude and Grief is set to the spoken-word poetry of acclaimed Australian cartoonist, poet and cultural commentator Michael Leunig.

"I dare say this has been the most collaborative of the three albums. He was really in the studio with us, responding to needs," she says. "I was like 'Could you write an extra line for this?'. He really became the fourth member of the band.

"He's a beautiful spirit to be around. He has a sense of wisdom and gentleness. He's a frustrated musician and I'm a frustrated writer, and we met in the middle. I think everyone is a musician instinctively.

"The trio is the purest version of Elixir. To my husband and I it's super special because it's our continued music project and it's a chance to be musicians together again," she said.