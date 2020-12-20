When land will be released in next stage of subdivision 

Civil work has been taking place on an area on the western end of Riveroak Drive in the Hundred Hills estate in Murwillumbah. Picture: Liana Boss

NEW residential lots of a Murwillumbah housing subdivision are expected to be released in the new year.

Most of the Hundred Hills estate has been established for some time, but Hewittville Pty Ltd acquired the 12.58 hectares remaining of approved - but not yet developed - subdivision in 2017.

There are a remaining 105 residential lots approved across the upcoming stage, and one final stage to follow.

The upcoming stage will involve 36 new lots.

"After we purchased the site, we approached Tweed Shire Council with a proposal to change the staging of the development to deliver 36 premium lots to the market," development manager Grace Waugh said.

A plan of lots to be released in the next stage of the Hundred Hills residential development in Murwillumbah.

"The design and approval process was lengthy, but we believe the resulting product was worth the wait.

"We were due to begin the construction in July this year but we delayed due to the

pandemic and economic uncertainty.

"Following announcements from the government for the Home Builder program and an extreme shortage in land supply in Murwillumbah, we decided to get the start construction in October."

The original development, on the western edge of Murwillumbah, was approved by the NSW Land and Environment Court after a deemed refusal appeal in April 2006.

That development application sought approval of 342 residential lots, eight rural residential lots, reserve lots and one lot for a shopping centre precinct on what was a 44.6 hectare property, involving an estimated $11.9 million worth of civil works.

No shopping centre has been built within the development but a childcare centre was established on the corner of Old Lismore Rd and Riveroak Dr.

Earthworks have begun on an area at the western end of Riveroak Drive in the Hundred Hills estate in Murwillumbah. Picture: Liana Boss

Changes to the development plans for the next stage - at the top of Riveroak Dr - were subject to a modification application.

This was submitted with Tweed Shire Council in February 2019 and approved six months later.

Lots in the upcoming stage are to range from 451 sqm to 1284 sqm.

This will include 19 lots of less than 500 sqm and the other 17 will be between 522 and 1285 sqm.

"Our project is currently in the bulk earthworks stage which is due to be completed in January," Ms Waugh said.

"Civil works will begin in January with expected completion in late April.

"The lots will be released to the market in January 2021 and we anticipate registration mid 2021."