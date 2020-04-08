When is the new Ballina service centre opening?

BP is nearly a week off opening its huge travel centre on the Pacific Motorway and Bruxner Highway at West Ballina on Monday.

THE REGION'S largest service station is poised to open on schedule next week.

The $26 million BP Travel Centre at West Ballina will open on April 16.

In the travel centre the truck drivers' lounge will include a kitchen area, showers, washing machines, a television, and other convenience amenities.

This feature of the service centre is allowed to be used under COVID-19 laws, providing a comfortable place to rest for essential transport workers.

Strict social distancing and personal hygiene measures will be enforced to ensure it stays open.

BP's signature Wild Bean café will open for takeaway purposes only.

In-store seating areas have been closed at the 24-hour site.

There are four sites for other commercial tenants, including McDonalds and KFC, and two other unconfirmed vendors.

On Monday, the construction site fencing out the front was being removed, with just fencing around bowsers remaining on site.

In a statement, a BP spokesman said the company looked forward to servicing the local community.

"We also recognise this is an incredibly challenging time for the community and the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers and the broader community is our utmost priority," the spokesman said.

"In light of COVID-19, we have implemented a number of additional safety measures at all company-operated retail sites.

"Some of these measures include increased sanitising procedures in store and on the forecourt and encouraging the use of contactless forms of payment such as BPme and BP Plus for our business customers or in-store methods such as paywave.

"The BP Ballina site will be open 24-hours a day and, when we are back to normal operations, will include a range of products and services specifically selected to provide convenience for our customers."