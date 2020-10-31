When is the Melbourne Cup field announced?
Each year, the announcement of the Melbourne Cup field is one of the most eagerly anticipated moments in racing.
The 2020 Melbourne Cup field will be announced at around 7pm on Saturday, October 31, leading up to the race on Tuesday, November 3.
RELATED: Full Melbourne Cup guide
The Melbourne Cup order of entry is your best guide to predicting the 24 runners that will make up the Melbourne Cup field.
The barrier draw will also take place around the same time at the completion of Derby Day, which is also held at Flemington Racecourse.
MELBOURNE CUP ORDER OF ENTRY
Horse - Trainer - Weight
1: Verry Elleegant (NZ) - Chris Waller - 55.5kg
2: Sir Dragonet (IRE) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 55.5kg
3: Oceanex (NZ) - Mick Price & Michael Kent - 51.5kg
4: Persan - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 51kg
5: Anthony Van Dyck (IRE) - Aidan O'Brien - 58.5kg
6: Vow and Declare - Danny O'Brien - 57kg
7: Avilius (GB) - James Cummings - 57kg
8: Russian Camelot (IRE) - Danny O'Brien - 53.5kg
9: Master of Reality (IRE) - Joseph O'Brien - 56kg
10: Twilight Payment (IRE) - Joseph O'Brien - 55.5kg
11: Tiger Moth (IRE) - Aidan O'Brien - 52.5kg
12: Mustajeer (GB) - Kris Lees - 55kg
13: Stratum Albion (GB) - Willie Mullins - 55kg
14: Prince of Arran (GB) - Charlie Fellowes - 54.5kg
15: Warning - Anthony & Sam Freedman - 53kg
16: Surprise Baby (NZ) - Paul Preusker - 54.5kg
17: Dashing Willoughby (GB) - Andrew Balding - 54.5kg
18: Finche (GB) - Chris Waller - 54.5kg
19: Etah James (NZ) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 52.5kg
20: Miami Bound (NZ) - Danny O'Brien - 51kg
21: The Chosen One (NZ) - Murray Baker & Andrew Forsman - 53.5kg
22: Steel Prince (IRE) - Anthony & Sam Freedman - 53.5kg
23: King of Leogrance (FR) - Danny O'Brien - 53.5kg
24: True Self (IRE) - Willie Mullins - 52kg
25: Zebrowski (NZ) - Michael, Wayne & John Hawkes - 52kg
26: San Huberto (IRE) - Matt Cumani - 53.5kg
27: Nickajack Cave (IRE) - Peter G Moody - 53.5kg
28: Platinum Invador (NZ) - Peter G Moody - 53kg
29: Ashrun (FR) - Andreas Wohler - 53kg
30: Hush Writer (JPN) - Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott - 52.5kg
31: Le Don De Vie (GB) - Anthony & Sam Freedman - 52.5kg
32: Skyward (FR) - Trent Busuttin & Natalie Young - 52.5kg
33: Sound (GER) - Michael Moroney - 52kg
34: Azuro (FR) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 52kg
35: Chapada - Michael Moroney - 52kg
36: Carif - Peter & Paul Snowden - 52kg
37: Haky (IRE) - Archie Alexander - 52kg
38: Gallic Chieftain (FR) - Archie Alexander - 51kg
39: Pondus (GB) - Joseph O'Brien - 51kg
40: Schabau (GER) - Robert Hickmott - 50.5kg
41: Attorney (FR) - Matthew Smith - 50kg
42: Lord Belvedere (GB) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 50.5kg
43: Admire Robson (JPN) - Paul Preusker - 50kg
44: Future Score (IRE) - Matt Cumani - 50kg
45: Saracen Knight (IRE) - Danny O'Brien - 50kg
Originally published as When is the Melbourne Cup field announced?