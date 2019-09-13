When is NBN coming to the rest of Lismore?

NBN ON ITS WAY: Construction is underway to connect the remaining 5400 premises in Lismore.

Cathy Adams

LISMORE CBD and remaining surrounding premises waiting for the promise of faster broadband will now be able to connect to NBN in the first quarter of 2020.

Construction is underway to connect the remaining 5400 premises in parts of Howards Grass, Girards Hill, Lismore Heights, North Lismore, South Lismore and Lismore CDB, an NBN Co spokeswoman said.

"It's expected these premises will be able to progressively connect to the NBN access network over the course of the first quarter of the next year.

"There are currently more than 8800 Lismore premises that are able to connect to the NBN access network.

"While we would like to connect everyone at the same time, the complexity of the build means that this is not possible and we thank the community for their continued patience as these important works are carried out to complete the nbn rollout in Lismore."

Nationally, the NBN network build is on track to be completed by June 30, 2020.

Residents can use the Check Your Address function on the nbn website (www.nbnco.com.au) to see when their individual property will be eligible to order a retail service over the NBN network.