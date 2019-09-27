Menu
Daylight saving will begin Sunday, October 6.
When does daylight saving start?

by Natalie Brown
27th Sep 2019 3:50 PM

Residents will be able to enjoy an extra hour in the sun from next weekend.

Daylight saving kicks in on Sunday, October 6, at 2am, giving Australians in NSW, the ACT, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria an extra hour of sunshine to relish.

Residents will move their clocks back one hour next year when daylight savings end, on Sunday, April 6, at 2am.

While those in the affected states get an hour less sleep each night, the change heralds lighter evenings and longer days over the spring and summer months.

If you do forget to change the clock - don't worry: If your smartphone and digital devices are synched with time zones, they will adjust automatically. Keep in mind if you own any gadgets without smart technology, you'll need to manually move the time forward.

Australia first observed Daylight Saving Time in 1916 when Tasmania employed it during World War I.

The measure has been used in NSW, the ACT, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria since 1971 - while Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory still don't subscribe to the time difference.

