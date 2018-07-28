When did prison become the new dating hotspot?

Taylor Schilling and Laura Prepon in a scene from the Netflix TV series Orange is the New Black. Supplied by Netflix Australia. Please credit photo to Jojo Whilden.

Taylor Schilling and Laura Prepon in a scene from the Netflix TV series Orange is the New Black. Supplied by Netflix Australia. Please credit photo to Jojo Whilden. JOJO WHILDEN

I'M the first to admit that I have dated some absolute flogs in my time, who hasn't?

But how dire does the situation have to be for you to start sleeping with inmates at the prison you work in.

It's true, the heart wants what the heart wants but if the heart is having some sort Orange is the New Black fantasy it needs to be told to get a grip.

This week it was alleged that correctional officer Demmi Zeschke swapped shifts with colleagues to work at night so she could sneak to the gym at Long Bay Correctional Centre and have sex with drink-drive double killer Jarad Smith.

The news came just days after it was revealed prison officer Amy Connors allegedly sneaked into the cell of Sione Penisini - who is serving 36 years for murdering Senior Constable Glenn McEnallay in 2002.

Unwise and self-destructive relationship decisions are often a part of growing up but there's a few questions you should ask yourself that could save you a whole lot of pain in the long run.

NSW prison guard Demmi Zeschke is believed to have had a sexual relationship with an inmate at Long Bay jail. (Pic: Facebook/FLEXR6 Fitness Solution).

1. Are they serving a current custodial sentence?

It's probably not wise to start a relationship with anyone while they're in prison.

Apart from the logistical nightmare that bunk beds bring, prisoners are there for rehabilitation not romantic fulfilment.

Long Bay might sound like it's located on Love Island, but the reality is they couldn't be further apart.

If you find yourself falling for someone behind bars consider waiting until they get out of the big house before making your move.

Unless you're a prison guard, then you should keep your moves to yourself and try and find a nice accountant instead.

2. What's their tattoo situation?

You can tell a lot about someone form their tattoos.

Take mine for example, a Chinese symbol on my lower back, from that you can tell I was an idiot when I was 18.

A crappy tatt is hardly a deal breaker but there's a couple that should make you run a mile.

If someone has their last name tattooed on them it's not a good sign.

Apart from being mildly narcissistic it raises serious questions about their creativity levels.

If you meet someone with an Australian flag tattoo you can be assured that a car sporting a "Love it or Leave" bumper sticker is not far behind.

So unless you want to spend the rest of your days picking embarrassing bumper stickers off in the middle of the night give them a swerve.

Correctional officer Amy Connors is also believed to have been having a relationship with an inmate. (Pic: Facebook)

Inspirational quotes should also sound warning bells.

They're annoying enough on Lorna Jane T-shirts - you don't want to be reading "Live, Laugh, Love" plastered across a shoulder blade for the rest of your life.

Before you know it you'll be signed up for matching tattoos of a lock and key.

Truly disgusting stuff.

3. Will you have to quit your job is things go pear-shaped?

When thinking of starting a relationship with someone I find it's best to imagine how it's going to end.

It's not about being pessimistic - it's about being realistic. Chances are you will break up at some point.

If you're dating a co-worker and an acrimonious split might make it difficult for you stay at your job it's probably best not to get involved in the first place - unless you hate your job and wouldn't mind quitting anyway.

This is also applies to illicit relationships.

If your secret affair were to become public knowledge would you get the sack?

If you answered yes best keep looking.

Finding love is hard, but it's even harder without gainful employment.

Jill Poulsen is a Courier-Mail senior reporter.