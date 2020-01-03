Menu
When are you too old to survive Falls Festival?

Amber Gibson
3rd Jan 2020 2:30 PM
WITH only 21 days left of calling myself 27, on New Years Day I walked the grounds of Falls Festival pondering whether I am now too old to party for multiple days on end with more than 20,000 people.

Up to my mid-20s, I chased and loved this music-inspired environment but on this day, I couldn't be present in it.

Falls Byron literally offers everything one could ask for from a music festival well known international and national acts, unique collaborative art activities, and a water park designed to resemble Palm Springs, for god's sake.

There I was, on the hill, purely captivated people-watching, puzzled by how young they looked and how old I felt.

Obviously, I am not that old, but one stand-out comparison was my choice of prudish, practical and not that creative attire.

I literally planned my outfit five minutes before I popped it on.

It seemed one thing setting me apart from the young 20-year-olds was their undying willingness to commit to the costumes, to the mosh pit and the full day which ran until 1am, ending at the Jack Daniel's Barrel House with DJ Kilnoch.

I left at the beginning of Monsters and Men at 8pm before the festival even started.

This wasn't the case for the friends I was with.

Two friends, 29 and 30, were loving it.

While we were standing in the toilet line, sniffing polluted poo air and listening to people dry-retch behind plastic doors, one of them said to me: "If you're not into it, just go home, that's my motto".

With that affirmation, I headed for the bus line.

It was the best time to travel. No lines.

I popped on the bus home and stopped in town for a kebab.

