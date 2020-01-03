When are you too old to survive Falls Festival?

WITH only 21 days left of calling myself 27, on New Years Day I walked the grounds of Falls Festival pondering whether I am now too old to party for multiple days on end with more than 20,000 people.

Up to my mid-20s, I chased and loved this music-inspired environment but on this day, I couldn't be present in it.

Falls Byron literally offers everything one could ask for from a music festival ‒ well known international and national acts, unique collaborative art activities, and a water park designed to resemble Palm Springs, for god's sake.

There I was, on the hill, purely captivated people-watching, puzzled by how young they looked and how old I felt.

Obviously, I am not that old, but one stand-out comparison was my choice of prudish, practical and not that creative attire.

I literally planned my outfit five minutes before I popped it on.

It seemed one thing setting me apart from the young 20-year-olds was their undying willingness to commit ‒ to the costumes, to the mosh pit and the full day which ran until 1am, ending at the Jack Daniel's Barrel House with DJ Kilnoch.

I left at the beginning of Monsters and Men at 8pm before the festival even started.

This wasn't the case for the friends I was with.

Two friends, 29 and 30, were loving it.

While we were standing in the toilet line, sniffing polluted poo air and listening to people dry-retch behind plastic doors, one of them said to me: "If you're not into it, just go home, that's my motto".

With that affirmation, I headed for the bus line.

It was the best time to travel. No lines.

I popped on the bus home and stopped in town for a kebab.