When a slice of pecan pie is absolutely essential

ELTHAM Valley Pantry must have wondered about their luck after going through serious bushfires last year, only to have business slow down shortly after due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of getting down, Eltham Valley Pantry owners Matthew James and Ashlee Jones, turned their weakness into a strength with their new pop-up store.

Ashlee Jones said it had been a hard few months for the local restaurant, especially since business slowed due to the COVID-19 measures.

“We know that our business model will have to change, we were going into the pandemic under a lot of stress, so since the fires last September our bookings and our customer rate has really dropped … our December was our lowest ever, no tourism during January or February,”

“Coronavirus hit us when we were already down, so it’s making us reassess our long-term viability and work that into our business plan,” Ms Jones said.

The pop-up store, located at Lions Park, allows Eltham Valley Pantry to continue to serve their local community with fresh, healthy food during these trying times.

“I think it’s been popular and we’re finding that we’re getting a lot of repeat customers. We wanted to keep our price point low so we could be a part of people’s weekly budgets especially when things are tight for families … it’s almost a community service as well as us being viable,” Ms Jones said.

Ms Jones said it was important for the public to continue to support local businesses during COVID-19 as it helps other local small businesses.

“We’re sourcing a lot of our vegetables from local farmers markets and our meats, so that’s a way of supporting our suppliers as well, ‘cause that’s really important,”

“Buying local means you’re supporting local butchers, farmers markets and you’re injecting money into the local economy which is nice,” Ms Jones.

For more details see the Eltham Valley Pantry Facebook page and to pre-order contact 0425263600.