When a men's shed isn't just a men's shed

HAPPY TOGETHER: Casino Community Men's Shed's official opening, with its happy male and female members in attendance. Susanna Freymark

THE name says it all - Men's Shed. Or does it?

When a woman posed the question on a Kyogle Facebook page, about whether she could join the Kyogle Men's Shed, there were countless responses and strong opinions, mostly against women joining Men's Sheds.

Both Casino and Bonalbo are deliberately called "community men's sheds” and welcome men and women.

Casino member Charlie Cox said their shed had women from the very first meeting six years ago.

With 68 financial members, 22 are women, Mr Cox said, and "it's working for us”.

"Men talking among ourselves is not inhibited by females. We have speakers talking about men's health,” he said.

"We recently had someone speak about incontinence and no-one was embarrassed.”

The Casino Community Men's Shed was a dynamic organisation and obviously doing something right, Mr Cox said.

The Bonalbo Community Men's Shed was set up last year and secretary Debbie Johnston said she was the person who called the original meeting to get the shed established.

"We are a very small rural community and, at this first meeting, it was unanimously voted to accept memberships from all community members,” Ms Johnston said.

"It was also voted that there would be specific times where the shed would be attended by blokes only.”

The men at Bonalbo voted to use the shed on Thursday and Saturday mornings and this is when "blokes-only” mornings are held.

Ms Johnston said the men expressed they would gain a lot from sharing their skills with others - including women.

"After all, that is one of the basics for the sheds, to share skills.

"Feedback from the blokes has been very positive.

"I'm sure there are some who won't agree, but at least now Bonalbo does have a shed with times where the men can get together to share, chat and support each other, in a place that is not linked to alcohol and when females are not in attendance.”

Evans Head and Kyogle each have a Men's Shed but representatives were unavailable for comment.