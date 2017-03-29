When a hospital bed is a necessity, not a luxury

Sam Stevens who has Spina bifida has been searching for a hospital bed to assist with getting in and out of bed.

UPDATE: Samantha has been gifted a bed by Rotary. Read it here

WHEN John and Gail Stevens heard hospital beds being thrown out, they felt a sense of immense frustration and despair.

Their 17-year-old daughter Samantha who suffers from spina bifida, is in desperate need of one of these beds and despite Mr Stevens working three shifts a day as a cleaner, the couple have been unable to secure one.

"I'm appalled to learn that the beds you can't get through funding are sitting in a car park," Mr Stevens said.

"If Lismore Hospital told me we could have one of their second-hand beds for Samantha, then I'd fly over there straight away and get it."

Mr Stevens said his daughter who is studying year 11 at Casino High School, is paralysed from the waist down and her mother is her prime carer.

"Samantha can't use her legs to roll over," he said.

"If she had a remote control it would make her life so much easier for her and for my wife."

The couple were advised to obtain a hospital bed by their daughter's previous aide.

"We put in an application for funding through Our Kids about 18 months ago and they rejected our application," he said.

"When I questioned this, they told me it (a hospital bed) was (a) luxury."

According to Our kids founder, Dr Chris Ingall, the organisation provides funding to assist organisations and individuals to improve the health of children in the Northern Rivers through an annual Community Grants program which focuses on equipment to assist special needs children living in the region.

"Each year, Our Kids receives many applications, with a limited amount of funding available," he said.

"In 2014, when the Steven family applied only $14,000 was available for allocation, with applications for requests for equipment for children with special needs in the community totalling $55,844.67.

"Sadly, due to the high number of requests received each year, although we understand every application is worthy, we unfortunately cannot meet the needs of every applicant"

Sitting in her wheelchair at her home in Casino, Samantha said she hopes an electric bed can soon be made available.

Her mother said it would make all the difference.

"Sam would be so happy," Mrs Stevens said.