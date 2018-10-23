Wheely good trail celebration

AHOY CAPTAIN: To celebrate the first anniversary of the Captain Rous Park Mountain Bike Trial in Goonellebah, the Richmond River Riders invite the community to a fun-filled family event to celebrate the joy of mountain biking on October 28. L-R members Thai Nel, Jordan Kelly, Jordan Zmejak, president Chris Irish, Johnny and Michaela Zmegak.

WEV'E turned the park around from a useless drug-infested place to a really positive-energy public space.”

Sitting astride his mountain bike, Richmond Rivers Riders president Chris Irish said the club is thrilled with the success of the first year of the Captain Rouse Park Mountain Bike Trails in Goonellabah.

Irish whom along with other members of the Lismore-based Richmond Rivers Riders have been instrumental in converting unloved space on the corner of Hamley and Invercauld Roads into a custom-built trail.

Looking around the park with its well-maintained bike trails and spaces for picnics and watching the action, Irish said it's been wonderful to see the facility used by everyone from little kids on balance bikes through to teens, families and serious riders.

"It's a real success and to come up here on the weekend and see families up here having fun is fantastic,” he said.

"Next weekend we will be celebrating the first anniversary of the trails.”

Irish said the club is inviting the community to come along with their bike, helmet family to ride the trails and experience the joy of mountain biking.

He said the park is great for kids of all ages.

"You can't get lost as the trails run clockwise, so if your wheels keep rolling you come back to where you started,” he said.

"Its been almost five years since we have been working to get these mountain bike trails and its enabled everyone to improve their skills and abilities and get the wheels rolling.”

The club worked hard with Lismore City Council to turn their mountain bike trail dream into a reality.

On October 28 Irish said he first year celebration is a marvellous opportunity for people to connect with other like-minded riders.

He said there will be an opportunity to take "a specked-up bike for a test ride,” as well as enjoy a sausage sizzles, drinks and raffles which will be on sale.

"All proceeds going toward the maintenance of trails at Captain Rous Park and the future development of trails at Southern Cross University,” he said.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone along to this great facility.”

More information at https://www.facebook.com/RichmondRiverRiders/