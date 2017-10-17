Wheely good idea for bicycle commute

WHEELY GOOD: Anthony McKnight is hoping the weather clears up on Wednesday so he can enjoy National Ride 2 Work Day on October 18. (Mr Knight is wearing a borrowed helmet for the purpose of this image only which is why it does not fit and is not done up.)

ANYONE planning to cycle to work on Wednesday is welcome to stop by for a healthy and free breakfast opposite Lismore Base Hospital to celebrate National Ride 2 Work Day.

As a city with a growing number of cyclists, the annual R2WD offers them an opportunity to promote their love of riding and the health benefits it offers.

For regular cycling commuter, Anthony Knight, R2WD is an opportunity to share his love of riding.

Mr Knight said he understands a number of his colleagues at Lismore Base Hospital will be donning their helmets and enjoying a petrol-free commute via a detour for a delicious, healthy and free breakfast at the University Centre for Rural Health, opposite Lismore Base Hospital, in Uralba St.

"I love cycling and I want to support the initiative, so if we can have more people cycling it encourages the develop of infrastructure from all levels of government,” he said.

"Places like Ballina have good cycling infrastructure and Lismore doesn't.”

However, Mr Knight conceded if the rain keeps up, he may have to find alternative transport.

"We have had six people at work indicate so far they are interested, despite the rain showers,” he said.

Health Promotions Officer and Lismore's R2WD coordinator, Adam Guise said cycling is healthy option with no parking issues, keeps you fit and saves you money.

"I always say you are going to get wet when you ride to work,” he said.

"Either you sweat or get rained on.”

He said the Lismore Health Ride2Work breakfast will be held 7.30 to 9am on the back deck at University House, University Centre for Rural Health (opposite Lismore Base Hospital), in Uralba St.

"Breakfast will include fruit, tea, coffee, cereal and smoothies,” he said.

"You can RSVP to adam.guise@ncahs.health.nsw.gov.au or on 0497 851 305.”