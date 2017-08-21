22°
Wheely good fun at region's newest mountain bike trails

Alison Paterson
| 21st Aug 2017 10:54 AM
WHEELY GOOD: Richmond Rivers Riders roar down the newly opened Captain Rous Mountain Bike Trails. L-R Rick Flanagan lands as Jake Mitchell soars over a jump.
WHEELY GOOD: Richmond Rivers Riders roar down the newly opened Captain Rous Mountain Bike Trails. L-R Rick Flanagan lands as Jake Mitchell soars over a jump. Alison Paterson

DOZENS of keen mountain bike riders pumped the pedals at the opening of the region's newest specialist park on Sunday.

While some daredevils flew high over the jumps, others raced around the banked turns while some preferred a more sedate pace, but from the laughter and excitement on the faces of kids, teens and adults it was plain everyone was loving the opening of the Captain Rous Mountain Bike Trails.

Situated on the corner of Hamley and Invercauld Rds, Goonellabah, this custom-built trail was officially opened on Sunday August 20, when Richmond River Riders president Chris Irish was joined by Lismore City Council's general manager Gary Murphy and sports and recreation officer James Voght, mayor Isaac Smith and Thomas George MP, plus around 100 keen mountain bike riders, family, friends and supporters.

A clearly elated Mr Irish thanked Lismore Council, Cr Smith and Mr George for their support of the Richmond River Riders members who spend years lobbying for its construction and were involved in the layout and design.

"Everyone remembers their first bike,” Mr Irish said.

"Its been almost four years since we have been working to get these mountain bike trails and this will enable everyone to improve their skills and abilities and get the wheels rolling.”

Mr Irish said the park is great for kids of all ages.

"You can't get lost as the trails run clockwise, so if your wheels keep rolling you come back to where you started,” he said.

"I want to thank Thomas George for his enthusiasm for the project, mayor Isaac Smith and council including James Vought and the Richmond Rivers Riders club committee members for their drive and flexibility.

Cr Smith said he had cycled with trails with his son a week ago and was delighted with the quality and variety of the trails.

"I was here a couple of weeks ago riding around the track with my son and his mate and they loved it,” he said,

"We had a park here which no-one was using, but now this is thriving, to be honest we have a few other places around Lismore I can see good tracks popping up, so why stop here? Lets keep this going.”

Mr George said he was delighted to support such a family-orientated project.

"This provides the community with an option right here in the city to enjoy and partake in the track which I have been told is one of the best,” he said.

After zooming around making some impressive jumps, father and son duo Tim and Cadel Early gave the trails a thumbs up.

Mr Early, an experienced rider who had completed in endurance mountain bike events with former world champion Cadel Evans - and who provided the inspiration for his son's name - said the trails were excellent.

Mr Irish said the event was supported by RRR sponsors Brads Butchery, Southern Cross Catering, Better Hire Ballina, Just Ride Cycles, Harris Cycles, Sunrise Cycles, Transition Cycles, Bicycle Emporium and Natural Health Organics.

"While there are some tricky elements including banked corners and jumps which will delight experienced riders, there's plenty of alternative trail options to keep those new to the sport happy as well,” he said.

Topics:  captain rous mountain bike trails mountain bike northern rivers sport richmond rivers riders

