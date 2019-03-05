Wheely good cycling sisters

FUN, Fitness and friendship.

This is the mantra from Lismore riding group, Cycling Sisters.

Cycling Sister Sue-Ellen Shortiss, said there are two groups of cycling sisters and new members are always welcomes.

Shortiss said with the early-morning squad known as the 'flat-bars' and the apres-9am riders referred to as the 'racers,' there's a ride for everyone.

"There are rides on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday mornings so the choice is quite good,” she said.

"Each Wednesday morning, a group of women meet at Just Ride Cycles on Wyrallah Rd, Lismore, for an approximately two-and-a-half-hour ride to various locations where the traffic is minimal and the scenery beautiful,” she said.

"The number of riders varies from three to 12 and consists of all ages, backgrounds, ages, abilities and fitness levels.

"I am one of the slowest and least fit of them, yet I have never felt anything but welcomed and valued.”

Cycling Sisters Lee Keegan, 49, Edda Simeoni, 66 and Millie Havard Cooke, 62 said while their roadie squad was the the fitter members, Cycling Sisters is not about ruthless competition.

"We are not competing; we are like-minded women who enjoy cycling and friendship,” Keeghan said.

"Rides can vary from very short and low-key through to faster and more intense depending on the riders, however no-one is ever left behind.”

Harvard-Cooke who also competes in triathlons said the roadies often undertake more intense rides, triathlons and fundraising cycle challenges.

The Cycling Sisters said the support of Rachel Sipple of Just Ride Cycles and her husband and "honourary sister” Jason, "has been fantastic.”

The pair have been loud and proud supporters and involved in the Cycling Sisters since 2013.

"We just love cycling and riding with your friends makes it even better,” the Cycling Sisters said.

Cycling Sisters can be contacted via Just Ride Cycles on 6622 5775.