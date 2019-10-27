Wheels keep turning as transport company named state's best

TOP SERVICE: Tweed Byron and Ballina Community Transport took out the award for NSW Community Transport Service Provider of the Year.

TOP SERVICE: Tweed Byron and Ballina Community Transport took out the award for NSW Community Transport Service Provider of the Year. Contributed

THEY travelled more than two million kilometres in the past 12 months to help those in need from our community, and now this valuable service has been recognised as the state's best.

Tweed Byron and Ballina Community Transport won the title of NSW Community Transport Service Provider of the Year at the NSW Community Transport Organisation Conference in Campbelltown last week.

Tweed Byron and Ballina Community Transport CEO Phil Barron said he was pleased to be awarded the top gong, and praised his "wonderful team of dedicated staff and volunteers" for the win.

"Our wonderful teams of volunteers in Tweed, Byron and Ballina areas are an extremely important and integral part of our success," he said.

"Our team members go out of their way to ensure our passengers get to their destinations on time and with as little stress as possible."

Mr Barron said during 2018-19, the community service had assisted 4075 individuals, provided 86,624 passenger trips and travelled just over 2.5 million passenger kilometres.

"We estimate their donation of time and skills to the community, as volunteer drivers, bus attendants and in other volunteer roles, provides at minimum the equivalent of $2.5m in savings to our government," he said.

Mr Barron said the award acknowledges the important work the service conducted to support people who are isolated, vulnerable or transport disadvantaged.

He said the service was funded through the Commonwealth Home Support Program to support older people, as well as being a registered NDIS provider and have funding from Transport for NSW to support other people who, for a range of reasons, experience transport disadvantage.

"We live in a beautiful region, but transport is a major issue for many people who cannot access public transport, or are in a tight spot and need transport for medical treatment, shopping or social outings," he said.

"We encourage anyone who might need Community Transport to call TBBCT's Ballina office on 1300 875 895. They will be able to assist you or put you on the right track."

Mr Barron said the organisation was also looking to fulfil volunteer opportunities to community members.

If would like to find out more, call the Tweed Byron and Ballina Community Transport HR department on 1300 875 895.