Karting action in Lismore, 1991.
Karting action in Lismore, 1991. The Northern Star
Motor Sports

Wheels still turning after 50 years at Lismore track

12th Aug 2019 2:56 PM
NEXT year, Lismore Kart Club celebrates 50 years at the kart track at Lismore Showground and the committee want you to share your memories.

Photos and stories will be included on the club's website in the lead up to the milestone.

 

Reflecting on the club's history, president Diana Smith said it is still going strong after all those years and thanked club members and sponsors for ensuring next year will be even better.

"It hasn't been easy as we are a volunteer organisation and without our sponsors and small grants we would not be able to afford the rent, let alone all the track maintenance, repairs and other running costs," Mrs Smith said.

"The track is looking awesome and a big thank you must go out to our club members that spend countless hours there mowing, repairing and just making it look great."

Some of the more recent improvements to the site include seven cameras around the track, which Mrs Smith said was great for spectators and had proved invaluable to officials.

She said grants had allowed the club to provide six driver training days at no cost to club members and visitors.

Mrs Smith said karting brought 1000s of visitors to Lismore each year, with events such as Young Guns attracting young karters from across the country.

She said karting is a sport that brings families together and helps young drivers learn valuable skills.

Mrs Smith said the challenge ahead was to secure a long lease with the Lismore Show Society to ensure the club survived another 50 years.

"Without a long lease we are unable to apply for grants to do the improvements needed.

"To have a track that would qualify us to hold national events we would need to do major track extensions and modifications."

She said the club welcomed anyone to join, as a driver or just to lend a hand.

"We welcome anyone who can give some time, especially on race days.

"We are always looking for volunteers, and if volunteering is out of reach, we would be happy to promote your business with signage and website advertising if you could help with a few dollars."

