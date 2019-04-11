Whats On
Whatson: From the Jezabels to Boo Seeka
Today
- Bangalow Hotel: Vinyl Dig 4pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Kit Bray 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: AJ Hickling in Concert 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers RnR Lessons Beginners 7.00pm; Intermediate 7.45pm
- Lismore Heights Bowling Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker and The Honey Bee 6pm; Karaoke 9.30pm
- Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Mike Vaccaro 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Tim Stokes 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Stahlut 7pm & 8.30pm
Friday, April 12
- Alstonville Plateau Sports: The Bucket List Duo 7.30pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Paul Mulqueen 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Tim Stokes 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Band Room - Boo Seeka 7pm; Beer Garden - Digitalism 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jerome 7pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: This Way North 8pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Due East 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: DJ in the Beer Garden 9.30pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ollie Twohill 6pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Super Cheese 9.30pm
- Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Ladi Abundance 6.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Dan Clarke Duo 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sabotage 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ninth Chapter 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Mapstone 7pm & 8.30pm
- Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm
Saturday, April 13
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Morning Melodies, Dean Doyle with Sophistication; Boardwalk - James Palmer 6.30pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Dr Baz 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: The Soul Movers 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Happy Africa Art 6.30pm
- Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Occa Rock 8pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: The Mumblers 2pm
- Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Walrus & The Carpenter 8pm
- Grevillia Hall, Grevillia: Watling & Bates Single Launch & Hall Fundraiser 6pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Money Shot 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: The Chris Cook Band 7.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: NightClub 9.30pm; Front Bar - Billy Gudgeon Band 9.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Smash & Bangers 9.30pm
- Sabi Sushi Cafe, Ocean Shores: Elena B Williams & Strings 6.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Famous Will 7pm & 8.30pm
- Westower Tavern, Ballina: Danny Doon 6.30pm
Sunday, April 14
- Byron Bay Brewery: Bluesfest Busking Competition Semi Final 1 5pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Chris Aronsten 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Feramones 4pm
- Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Sarah Grant 3pm
- Lismore City Bowling Club: Terry Wells and Friends 2pm
- Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ole Facto 5pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Lou & Phil 12 Noon
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Manoa 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce Lunch
Monday, April 15
- Byron Bay Brewery: Bluesfest Busking Competition Semi Final 2 5pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Dinosaur Time Machine 11am & 1pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Craig Atkins 7pm
Tuesday, April 16
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Byron Surf Flix - The Church of the Open Sky 7.30pm
- Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers RnR Lessons Intermediate 7.00pm; Advanced 7.45pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan 7pm
Wednesday, April 17
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drumming Workshop 10.30am
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6.00pm Partner dance lessons 8.00pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bill Jacobi 7pm