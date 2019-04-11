Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BYRON-RAISED: The Jezabels are an Australian indie rock band formed in Sydney in 2007. They consist of Nik Kaloper on drums and percussion, Samuel Lockwood on lead guitar, Hayley Mary on lead vocals and Heather Shannon on piano and keyboard. Nik, Heather and Haley were raised in Byron Bay.
BYRON-RAISED: The Jezabels are an Australian indie rock band formed in Sydney in 2007. They consist of Nik Kaloper on drums and percussion, Samuel Lockwood on lead guitar, Hayley Mary on lead vocals and Heather Shannon on piano and keyboard. Nik, Heather and Haley were raised in Byron Bay.
Whats On

Whatson: From the Jezabels to Boo Seeka

11th Apr 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Today

  • Bangalow Hotel: Vinyl Dig 4pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Kit Bray 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: AJ Hickling in Concert 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers RnR Lessons Beginners 7.00pm; Intermediate 7.45pm
  • Lismore Heights Bowling Club: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Croaker and The Honey Bee 6pm; Karaoke 9.30pm
  • Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Mike Vaccaro 6.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Tim Stokes 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Stahlut 7pm & 8.30pm

Friday, April 12

  • Alstonville Plateau Sports: The Bucket List Duo 7.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Paul Mulqueen 6.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Tim Stokes 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Band Room - Boo Seeka 7pm; Beer Garden - Digitalism 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Jerome 7pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: This Way North 8pm
  • Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Due East 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: DJ in the Beer Garden 9.30pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ollie Twohill 6pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Super Cheese 9.30pm
  • Sabi Sushi, Ocean Shores: Ladi Abundance 6.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Dan Clarke Duo 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Sabotage 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ninth Chapter 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Mapstone 7pm & 8.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, West Ballina: Marcus Mercer 6.30pm

Saturday, April 13

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Morning Melodies, Dean Doyle with Sophistication; Boardwalk - James Palmer 6.30pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Dr Baz 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: The Soul Movers 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Happy Africa Art 6.30pm
  • Charcoal Inn, Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Occa Rock 8pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: The Mumblers 2pm
  • Dusty Attic Music Lounge, Lismore: Walrus & The Carpenter 8pm
  • Grevillia Hall, Grevillia: Watling & Bates Single Launch & Hall Fundraiser 6pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Money Shot 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: The Chris Cook Band 7.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: NightClub 9.30pm; Front Bar - Billy Gudgeon Band 9.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Smash & Bangers 9.30pm
  • Sabi Sushi Cafe, Ocean Shores: Elena B Williams & Strings 6.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Bayside Beats 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Famous Will 7pm & 8.30pm
  • Westower Tavern, Ballina: Danny Doon 6.30pm

Sunday, April 14

  • Byron Bay Brewery: Bluesfest Busking Competition Semi Final 1 5pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Chris Aronsten 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Feramones 4pm
  • Hotel Illawong, Evans Head: Sarah Grant 3pm
  • Lismore City Bowling Club: Terry Wells and Friends 2pm
  • Park Hotel, Suffolk Park: Ole Facto 5pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Pink Zinc 2pm; DJ James Browne 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Lou & Phil 12 Noon
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Manoa 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs Eva J & Vinnie LaDuce Lunch

Monday, April 15

  • Byron Bay Brewery: Bluesfest Busking Competition Semi Final 2 5pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Dinosaur Time Machine 11am & 1pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Craig Atkins 7pm

Tuesday, April 16

  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Byron Surf Flix - The Church of the Open Sky 7.30pm
  • Lennox Head Community Centre: No Lights No Lycra 7pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers RnR Lessons Intermediate 7.00pm; Advanced 7.45pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Musical Bingo 8pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Fintan 7pm

Wednesday, April 17

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Byron Theatre, Byron Bay: Children's African Drumming Workshop 10.30am
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6.00pm Partner dance lessons 8.00pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Trivia 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bill Jacobi 7pm
ballina byron bay casino gig guide kyogle lismore whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Mayor begs Target to keep store open

    premium_icon Mayor begs Target to keep store open

    News "IT'S more than just a retail shop... it is an essential service for rural and regional communities.”

    First look at what weather will be like for school holidays

    premium_icon First look at what weather will be like for school holidays

    Weather Forecasters predict a wet start to the holiday fun

    Ballina nail technician 'buzzing, dancing' about new salon

    premium_icon Ballina nail technician 'buzzing, dancing' about new salon

    News Patrica White says her dreams are coming true