WHATSON: 15 ways to welcome 2021 on the Northern Rivers

Tropical Fruits at the Lismore Showground in 2016. Photo Jerad Williams / The Northern Star

EVER-CHANGING COVID restrictions keep changing plans for New Year's Eve around the globe, and although many will still celebrate the arrival of 2021, things will be different.

Here is a list of events organised around the Northern Rivers for this December 31, 2020.

Lismore

• Tropical Fruits online: The traditional LGBTIQ+ festival has turned into an online dance party so everyone can dance from their living rooms. The party will open at 8pm with DJ Marty, DJ Chip will be on the music from 10pm and from midnight to 2am DJ Amanda Louise will welcome 2021. This will be a pay-per-view broadcast on the Mixcloud platform with tickets available through Eventbrite. Details here.

• NYE with the Isaac Frankham Band: On December 31 from 9pm. Free event. At Mary G's, Cnr Woodlark and Keen Sts, Lismore.

Byron Shire

• Brunswick Sunset River Cruise: Thursday, 31 December 2020 5pm - 7pm. Operated by Byron Bay Eco Cruises and Kayaks Pty Ltd. Enjoy a complimentary drink and tasty tapas including a selection of local fine produce as you relax and let the cares of the day float. Enjoy the Brunswick River, part of the Cape Byron Marine Park's rich diversity of birds, marine life and wildlife, plus native rainforest, mangroves and coastal vegetation. Click here for details.

• The Northern, Byron Bay:Doors from 8pm. Music by Felipe Baldomir, Jack Botts, Dusty boots and Ben Camden. For details visit thenorthern.com.au.

• Byron Bay Golf Club:Music by The Feramones, Epic and Late for Woodstock. From 6.30pm to 1.30am. Music starting at 8.30pm. Kitchen open for light bites. Click here for details.

• Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Music by DJ Kirby from 6pm to 9pm. Hotel will close at 10pm on December 31.

• The Rails, Byron Bay: Live music with The Swamps from 9.30pm. Harry Nichols Band 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Doors 4pm. Open until 2am. $20.

• Bangalow Bowlo: No Fuss New Year with a jumping castle from 4pm and live music from 5.30pm. Lunch and dinner by The Bowlo Kitchen and churrasco BBQ from 4pm. Open 12 noon to 10pm.

Northern Rivers venues are getting ready to welcome 2021.

Ballina

• Ballina RSL: Free live music by Kords & Keys at The Boardwalk from 6pm to 9pm. Croaker and The Honeybee from 9pm to midnight.

• Club Lennox: Trading 12 noon to 10pm.

• Cherry Street Sports: Music by Fat Albert from 8.30pm. Free show. |

• La Cucina di Vino: Live band playing outside from 6.20pm to 1am. Three-course meal for $75.

• The Shaws Bay Hotel: Live music from 5.30pm-9.30pm. Face Painting from 5.30-7.30pm. Trading hours 11am to 11pm.

• The Australian Hotel: Live music from 8.15-12.15am. Trading from 9am to 12.15pm.

• Harvest, Newrybar: NYE Dinner Degustation with seatings starting from 6pm to 9pm. Enjoy a four or six-course dinner with optional wine pairing, and a focus on the best in Australian wine and produce. Click here for details.

Family-friendly activities such as the Alstonville NYE Family Festival and the Soul Street NYE Celebration in Byron Bay have been cancelled.

Note: This list is valid a the time of publication. This is NOT a sponsored article. Please check with venues before booking.

Did we miss your event? Send us the info to northernstar@news.com.au to be included.

