WhatsApp to stop working within hours

WhatsApp has revealed that the messaging app will stop working on Windows smartphones tomorrow.

It's currently available on select versions of the devices but will cease to be from December 31.

WhatsApp said: "You'll no longer be able to use all Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019, and WhatsApp might not be available in the Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019."

It's not just Windows phone owners that are going to be disappointed though as WhatsApp will also stop working on several Android smartphones and iPhones next year.

As of February 1, 2020, people using Android versions 2.3.7 or older will not be able to create new accounts or reverify existing accounts.

The same fate will apply to users of iPhones running on iOS 8 or older.

If you have a Windows phone and want to save your chat history before it's gone forever then there is luckily a fairly simple way to do this.

You just need to open the chat you wish to export.

Then click on 'Group Info'.

Next you'll need to scroll down and click 'Export Chat'.

This will give you the option to download the chat with or without media.

Microsoft has decided to end support for Windows phone software due to a lack of market penetration and disinterest from app developers.

The company advised people to invest in iOS and Android devices.

In other news, WhatsApp's long-awaited 'dark mode' will switch on automatically to boost your phone's battery life, according to reports.

It emerged last month that a recent WhatsApp update was dramatically draining people's phone batteries.