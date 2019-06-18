WhatsApp assists in search for missing backpacker

Ballina Unit members have been assisting with the search for backpacker Theo Hayez in the Byron area over the past week.

ENCRYPTED messaging service WhatsApp said it was working with police to help them in the search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez, who was believed to have used the app following his last sighting on May 31.

Family members of the 18-year-old had earlier pleaded for access to Theo's account, believing it could hold clues to his whereabouts.

Theo has been missing for almost three weeks.

WhatsApp Messenger is owned by Facebook, and messages and calls are secured with end-to-end encryption, meaning that no third party including WhatsApp can read or listen to them.

The service has now provided information to international law enforcement officials, a spokesperson told Echo Netdaily.

"WhatsApp cares deeply about the safety of our users and our hearts go out to Théo Hayez and his family," a WhatsApp spokesperson told Echo Netdaily.

"We understand the important work being carried out by law enforcement and are assisting them in accordance with applicable law and our terms of service."

The app can offer some information but is limited in what data it can access from Theo's encrypted conversations.

ABC news reported Theo was asked to leave Cheeky Monkeys in Byron Bay "after showing signs of intoxication".

Police Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District and members of the local SES have been searching for the backpacker since June 9, after he was reported missing June 6.

Yesterday officials conducted searches around the Pass, Wategos and the Byron Bay lighthouse looking for the missing person, but found nothing.

It's an area where pings were detected from his phone after he was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkey's on the Friday night.

Tweed/Byron Police District said the search was suspended at 4pm and will resume again today.

Police continue to urge the community, if anyone has seen Theo or may have information regarding his whereabouts to please contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499, or Byron Bay Police on 02 66859499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.