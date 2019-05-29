What's your favourite Kyogle business?

BUSINESS AWARDS: Kyogle & District Chamber of Commerce are holding the inaugural awards on June 22, with entries extended until June 3.

BUSINESS AWARDS: Kyogle & District Chamber of Commerce are holding the inaugural awards on June 22, with entries extended until June 3. Contributed

THOSE wishing to nominate a local businesses deserving of a Kyogle and District Chamber of Commerce 2019 Business Award now have a bit longer to submit an entry.

Kyogle and District Chamber of Commerce have extended the entry closing date for the 2019 Business Excellence Awards to Monday, June 3 to allow nominees time to finalise their entries.

The awards will be held in in June, with nominations now open in the 11 award categories.

Categories include:

Malcolm Wallis Tourism and Visitor Experience - recognises businesses delivering services and experiences to tourism and visitor audiences locally and further afield.

Agriculture and Primary Industries - acknowledges excellence in agriculture and primary industries production.

Business and Professional Services - acknowledges businesses for their excellence in the provision of services in the areas of law, accounting, finance, marketing, media and IT as a firm or independent consultancy business.

Health, Care, Wellness Industries - acknowledges enterprises for excellence in the provision of high quality care and customer service within the healthcare and wellness industries.

Retail and Personal Services - acknowledges businesses of excellence involved in the sale of products and services from a physical retail precinct building or a home-based business retailing products and services (with stock on premises, held or made, sold from the home or sold online).

Trade, Construction & Manufacturing - acknowledges business excellence in the delivery of trade services, construction services and value add manufacturing.

Excellence in Business - By Size Below - A Business that has achieved significant growth and is able to demonstrate the specific strategies and processes implemented to achieve sustainable growth in the previous financial year. .Excellence in Micro Business - recognises a business with less than five employees

Excellence in Small Business - recognises a business with five to 20 employees

Excellence in Business - recognises a business with 21 or more employees

Start Up Superstar - recognises a business that has been trading for at least 12 months and less than 24 months. This business delivers a product/service/idea/invention with credible potential and strongly displays an entrepreneurial spirit.

Outstanding Employee - to be nominated by the employer only - recognises an inspirational employee. To enter this award the individual must have been employed by their current employer for a minimum of 18 months at the time of entry.

Entries are submitted via an online portal, click here to go to the portal, and judged by an independent panel of judges from outside of the region.

Then winners will be announced at a gala awards night on June 22.