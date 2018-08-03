What's your average family home look like?

SIZE MATTERS: As new builds are bigger on smaller blocks, agnets said buyers in the Lismore area want a large house on a good-sized block.

SIZE MATTERS: As new builds are bigger on smaller blocks, agnets said buyers in the Lismore area want a large house on a good-sized block. Andy Dean Photography

THE average Northern Rivers house size is continuing to increase while the block of land it sits on continues to shrink.

According to property valuers Herron Todd White, residential properties in the areas of Lismore, Casino and Kyogle are more likely to be around 650m to 750m, when not so long ago the traditional freehold quarter acre blocks of 1012sqm was the norm.

But the HWT representative said established rural residential lifestyle properties commanding sale prices north of $700,000 in Richmond Hill, Mcleans Ridges, Bexhill, Chillcotts Grass, Tregeagle and even select areas in Modanville and Dunoon, broke this rule.

The valuer noted town blocks can be even smaller as infill development within the CBD can be less than 450sqm.

However, what is interesting to note is that the houses have become significantly larger.

Ray White Lismore principal Chris Harley said buyers are still attracted a good-sized house with a decent garden size.

Mr Harley said Lismore offers rural residential lots which people are looking for in family homes.

"These days we are seeing first-home buyers purchase bigger blocks as Lismore offers lower density housing,” he said.

"People want large blocks and we are building bigger houses while the planning department are trying to the shrink the blocks so they can service residents.”

Meanwhile, HTW said the standard today for most up-graders and first home buyers is to secure that four bedroom, two bathroom, double garage, brick and tile dwelling.

"In the environment of a low interest rate generation, the ability to acquire that brand new house is somewhat easier, but also more expensive,” the representative said.

"In Lismore, Casino and Kyogle such brand new homes range from $450,000 to $600,000 which pales in comparison to the sales prices closer to the coast and generally in comparison to the major metropolitan NSW centres.”

The valuer said the demand is generally for detached houses, however detached units on a separate, smaller strata tile lot have been flavour of the month for the past five years.

"The reason is that a smaller detached strata site with a similar sized four bedroom, two bathroom, double garage dwelling, smaller back yard and garden which means less landscaping maintenance and lawn mowing), is a win-win for the property owner who wants the luxury but not the work of looking after the place,” the representative said.

"There are still some vestiges of the older style housing development in Lismore City (Girards Hill, East Lismore, Lismore Central) and scattered in parts of Casino and Kyogle (with) the quality of these homes varying from full renovations to being generally untouched.”

HTW said for example Goonellabah has been the mainstay of growth in Lismore as it spreads east along the Bruxner Highway, with new residential estates popping up on the northern and southern sides of the highway.

In regards to Ballina and Byron, the valuer said the big issue throughout these areas remains affordability, both in properties to purchase and to rent.