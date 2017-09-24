Harold and Nan Crozier celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at the Crowley retirement village boardroom, Ballina.

Harold and Nan Crozier celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at the Crowley retirement village boardroom, Ballina. Alina Rylko

WHAT'S the secret to a great marriage?

If you ask the Croziers, their solid marriage of 60 years was thanks to strong Christian faith.

At their wedding anniversary on Saturday, Harold, 85, and Nan, 83, cited fellowship of the Anglican church - consummated with a wedding in 1957 at St Andrews, Lismore - committed them to values of "faithfulness” and "respect”.

The pair met at dancing in their early 20s, waltzed and gypsy tapped before Mr Crozier asked Mrs Crozier for a date to the pictures.

They dated for two years before a marrying aged 26 and 24, respectively, and honeymooned at Noosa Heads.

On her wedding day, Mrs Crozier - a pillar of the church through volunteering - wore a silk and lace gown made by Lismore dress maker Annie Walker.

Mr Crozier worked was a real estate agent at Wal Murray, Lismore, was 1st grade player at the Lismore Baseball Association, represented Australia in baseball in 1959, and travelled to the US in 1975 for the World Series with his best man - Barry Wappett.

After three children - Linda, Joanne and David, grew up - Mr and Mrs Crozier travelled together to Ireland, England and the US on several cruises.

At a Crowley Retirement Village, Ballina, reception, daughter Joanne, 55, reflected on her parent's marriage:

"Dad came home for lunch every day, and the family went to church every Sunday.

"He never drank, never smoked, was extremely faithful and gave respect to mum.

"Mum was selfless, caring, volunteered with the church and they both had strong Christian values.”

Mr Wappett, also at the anniversary on Saturday, said it was privilege to see his close friend celebrate his 60th wedding anniversary.