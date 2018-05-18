Menu
Smoke spotted in Lismore.
News

What's the reason for this large pillar of smoke in Lismore?

JASMINE BURKE
by
18th May 2018 1:54 PM

IF YOU see this large pillar of smoke emerging from Lismore, don't panic.

Upon calling Rural Fire Services, we were informed that a private land owner was burning off.

It's the second known backyard burn today with Fire & Rescue called to a South Lismore property approximately three hours ago to find residents burning off in their backyard.

They reportedly ceased the burning off after being asked to stop.

RFS advises smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning can affect some people more than others.

NSW Health reminds people that children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions are most susceptible to the effects of air pollution and excessive smoke.

If you have asthma or a lung condition, reduce outdoor activities if smoke levels are high and if shortness of breath or coughing develops, take your reliever medicine or seek medical advice.

Lismore Northern Star

