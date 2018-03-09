What's that you said? Free hearing checks?

HEARING CHECK: Alstonville resident Andrew gets a free hearing check from audiologist, Jacqui Wilson at Specsavers in Lismore at the launch of their new hearing service.

HAVING your hearing checked can prevent social isolation, loneliness and a lack of independence.

On Thursday morning, Specsavers Lismore opened its new hearing service, Specsavers Audiology.

Audiologist, Jacqui Wilson, encourages all Northern Rivers locals who may be concerned about their hearing to book a free 15-minute hearing check.

"At the moment it takes most Australians seven to10 years to acknowledge they have hearing loss before they do anything to help it, if they do anything at all,” Ms Wilson said.

"During these years, I have seen so many cases where hearing loss affects a person's confidence and independence (and) the individual becomes embarrassed at having difficulty joining in on conversations, so they back away from social engagement and start to become isolated.”

Alstonville resident Andrew was first in line for a free hearing check.

"I've known about my hearing loss for around four years, and I suspect it may be partly a result of my love of going to live gigs in my late teens and early twenties,” he said.

"I had lots of fun with my friends during that time and I wouldn't change anything, but it's left me sometimes struggling to hear in situations where multiple people are speaking in meetings or in social situations.”

Andrew said his wife has been telling him for years he had hearing loss, but it was only when he had a serious ear infection that, by chance, the specialist also diagnosed hearing loss.

"I didn't want to face the fact, so I haven't wanted to get hearing aids, until now,” he said,

Customers needing further testing can book a comprehensive hearing assessment for $49 and a pair of hearing aids at Specsavers starts at $1495.

Specsavers Audiology is accredited as a qualified hearing service provider by the Australian Government Hearing Services Program, which provides eligible people with access to hearing services such as hearing assessments, subsidised hearing aids and after-care services.

Anyone who feels they may eligible, you can apply for the AGHSProgram online or via post.

For more information or to book a hearing test, visit www.specsavers.com.au/hearing or call Specsavers Lismore on 02 6621 8600.

Hearing Checklist

If you experience any of the following you may benefit from a free hearing check:

1. Do you have the TV or radio turned up louder?

2. Do you find telephone conversations hard work?

3. Do you ask people to repeat things?

4. Do you have difficulty following conversations in groups of people?

5. Has someone suggested you might not be hearing as well as you used to?