What's that smoke coming out of G'bah sewer vents?

Lismore City Council will be doing smoke testing of sewers around Goonellabah this week.

IS THERE smoke coming out of your sewer vent?

Don't worry - Lismore City Council is just doing some testing of the sewers around Goonellabah.

The council warned residents about the impending tests via its Facebook page, saying the testing would start this week at Bruxner Crescent, Rous Rd and Ballina Rd.

"We will pump non-toxic smoke down the sewers to allow us to see where any defects are, and it may also come out of people's sewer vents,” the council explained.

"Please be assured it is safe and there is nothing wrong when you see this.”