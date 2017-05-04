22°
News

What's open, what's not: Businesses still shut after floods

Hamish Broome
| 4th May 2017 6:00 AM
The Rivers store on the corner of Carrington and Conway streets, at Lismore Central Shopping Centre, is still closed a month after the floods.
The Rivers store on the corner of Carrington and Conway streets, at Lismore Central Shopping Centre, is still closed a month after the floods. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than a month after the flood that inundated Lismore, many large CBD businesses are still vacant with scores of local jobs hanging in the balance.

While the McDonald's outlet near Lismore Shopping Square reopened on Tuesday, and Dan Murphy's is planning to reopen its Ballina Rd store on Friday, clothing retailers Rivers and Best and Less in the CBD remain closed and have no confirmed reopening time.

Alongside those stores, there are still several local small businesses yet to reopen their doors.

In a bid to understand the flood's ongoing impact on the local economy and local jobs, The Northern Star contacted business owners and chain stores to ask when - and if - they were planning to reopen.

Best and Less, 137 Keen St

Best and Less CEO Rodney Orrock said the store was completely gutted by the flood and it was another eight to 12 weeks from reopening.

Mr Orrock said the chain remained committed to Lismore as a great location to do business, although it wasn't anticipating the amount of damage done to the building.

BP Service Station, 131 Dawson St

Expected to open in about two weeks, but no definite opening date set.

Dan Murphy's, 68 Ballina Rd

The store is set to reopen this Friday, May 5.

A Dan Murphy's spokeswoman added that "the opportunity was taken to further upgrade the store to improve our customer's shopping experience”.

The Dawson Motor Inn, 25 Dawson St

Closed for at least six months. The building and its contents were severely damaged in the floods, with all the contents a write-off, according to business co-owner Dianne Nisner.

Both the property owner and Ms Nisner are still awaiting a response from their insurance companies to their claim.

In the meantime, seven staff are looking for jobs elsewhere until the business reopens.

Golden Hot Bread, 157 Keen St

Owners Jody and Brett Rook said they were planning to reopen, but no date had been set at this stage.

The shop needs to replace every piece of equipment, including a $51,000 oven. It was insured but not for flood, and their insurer knocked them back on storm damage.

"Financially we are starting from scratch. It's a bit scary at our age,” the couple said.

"We'll still bake but we'll do pies and pastries, and some speciality handmade breads. We've lost all our wholesale (customers) through this, so we can't service them any more.”

The Gollan Hotel, cnr of Woodlark and Keen streets

The pub is closed indefinitely, until the freehold owners make a decision on its future. It may be refurbished.

Lifeline op-shop, Magellan St

Aiming to reopen next Monday. Staff are working off-site to get clothing stocks arranged while the floors are drying.

"We'll be back, bigger and better than before,” said retail services manager Sharon Sawyer.

Lincraft

Definitely reopening but no official reopening date yet.

From a Facebook post by Bri Taylor: "Just to let all the lovely customers of Lincraft Lismore know we are most definetely reopening ... no official open date just yet but when we know, you will know.

"And for anyone who is wanting to know, all the Lismore staff are currently working in the Ballina store and would love to see your gorgeous faces as it makes it feel a little bit more like home.”

Midtown Hobbies, 123/125 Woodlark St

Has relocated to new premises inside Autobarn, on Brewster St near Lismore Shopping Square.

From the business owners: "Our building in Woodlark St was damaged quite severely. Luckily we got all of our stock out before it could be damaged and we have reopened inside Autobarn. We have been trading here since April 5. Very sad to hear that others haven't been as fortunate as us.”

McDonalds, cnr of Laurel Ave and Brewster St

Reopened on Tuesday this week.

Rivers, 36-42 Carrington St, Lismore Central Shopping Centre

No date set but will "definitely be reopening” and is in 'active negotiations” to renew its lease, according to a spokeswoman.

Nostalgic Barbershop

No news yet from the store, which remains closed and screened off.

ShopBaby, 126 Woodlark St

The shop is currently operating from a pop-up shop in Lismore Shopping Square, and will briefly open this Friday and Saturday for a flood clearance sale before a planned reopening on May 15 at the latest, according to owner Josh Bates.

Mr Bates said despite the hardship following the flood he was optimistic about the future.

"It's just one of those things. You've got to move on from it,” he said.

"We're pretty optimistic about the future. We always envisioned we'd be able to open again - it's just a matter of when.”

He said many small businesses had an urgency about them to reopen, not only because for their own livelihood, but also to hasten the renewal of Lismore CBD.

"I think the town will come out of it stronger,” he said.

United Service Station, 16 Ballina Rd

Closed for the foreseeable future. Business and site is for sale.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore cbd lismore floods 2017 northern rivers business northern rivers floods northern rivers property

What's open, what's not: Businesses still shut after floods

What's open, what's not: Businesses still shut after floods

MANY businesses remain closed in Lismore following the devastation caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie a month ago.

Help Shari with the fight for her life

Shari Rose and her mother Jenny.

Trivia Night at the Lismore Showground to raise money for Shari

Support for shark nets remains strong in region

SHARK NETS: A 3.2m Female White Shark detected at Sharpes Beach net (Ballina). The nets have been in place since Decemebr 2016 on a six-month trial.

Shark net trial is two-thirds fin-ished

Police officer Ashley Bryant's tragic suicide call

Ashley Bryants widow, Deborah, gave evidence detailing the stress her husband endured as a police officer.

Guilt over last-minute shift change.

Local Partners

Help Shari with the fight for her life

BRUSH up on your trivia notes because May 26 there is going to be a huge fundraiser filled with activities and fun for all.

Two car crash closes highway

Ambulance: Operations commander car. Photo: Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advocate.

Five patients treated on the scene

Bernard Fanning takes over Double J in May

ON AIR: Byron Shire resident and Australian music icon Bernard Fanning.

Byron's most popular muso is the artist in residence this month

Inundation of rotarians for district conference

Local Rotary clubs will be hosting their conference for the area.

The warning has gone out for the Ballina Shire

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

What's on the big screen this week

JESSICA Chastain's new drama takes you to Nazi Germany, while Jordan Peele swaps laughs for scares in his directorial debut.

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

HARD HAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Restoration and repair works have started

New film celebrates man's best friend

Dennis Quaid in a scene from the movie A Dog's Purpose.

William Bruce Cameron on the big-screen adaptation of his book.

ABC announces new drama to be filmed in Byron Bay

ON SET: Gods of Wheat Street (2014) was an example of successful drama series shot in the Northern Rivers.

Shooting will beging in July

Bernard Fanning takes over Double J in May

ON AIR: Byron Shire resident and Australian music icon Bernard Fanning.

Byron's most popular muso is the artist in residence this month

LIVE: Nine star Erin Molan caught up in ugly AVO battle

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney.

Anthony Bell has denied attacking his estranged wife

A Headline act that's great to follow

SWEETHEARTS OF SOUND: The Headliners are an all female chorus group whose sweet tones attract many supporters to the fundraisers where they perform.

Headliners carry a popular tune around the region

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Large 290m2 Byron Bay Industrial Unit

8/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $768,000 to...

Here is a prime investment opportunity in the popular Arts & Industrial Estate only 3.5kms from Byron Bay's town centre. This property is well suited for the...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!