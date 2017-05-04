What's open, what's not: Businesses still shut after floods

The Rivers store on the corner of Carrington and Conway streets, at Lismore Central Shopping Centre, is still closed a month after the floods.

MORE than a month after the flood that inundated Lismore, many large CBD businesses are still vacant with scores of local jobs hanging in the balance.

While the McDonald's outlet near Lismore Shopping Square reopened on Tuesday, and Dan Murphy's is planning to reopen its Ballina Rd store on Friday, clothing retailers Rivers and Best and Less in the CBD remain closed and have no confirmed reopening time.

Alongside those stores, there are still several local small businesses yet to reopen their doors.

In a bid to understand the flood's ongoing impact on the local economy and local jobs, The Northern Star contacted business owners and chain stores to ask when - and if - they were planning to reopen.

Best and Less, 137 Keen St

Best and Less CEO Rodney Orrock said the store was completely gutted by the flood and it was another eight to 12 weeks from reopening.

Mr Orrock said the chain remained committed to Lismore as a great location to do business, although it wasn't anticipating the amount of damage done to the building.

BP Service Station, 131 Dawson St

Expected to open in about two weeks, but no definite opening date set.

Dan Murphy's, 68 Ballina Rd

The store is set to reopen this Friday, May 5.

A Dan Murphy's spokeswoman added that "the opportunity was taken to further upgrade the store to improve our customer's shopping experience”.

The Dawson Motor Inn, 25 Dawson St

Closed for at least six months. The building and its contents were severely damaged in the floods, with all the contents a write-off, according to business co-owner Dianne Nisner.

Both the property owner and Ms Nisner are still awaiting a response from their insurance companies to their claim.

In the meantime, seven staff are looking for jobs elsewhere until the business reopens.

Golden Hot Bread, 157 Keen St

Owners Jody and Brett Rook said they were planning to reopen, but no date had been set at this stage.

The shop needs to replace every piece of equipment, including a $51,000 oven. It was insured but not for flood, and their insurer knocked them back on storm damage.

"Financially we are starting from scratch. It's a bit scary at our age,” the couple said.

"We'll still bake but we'll do pies and pastries, and some speciality handmade breads. We've lost all our wholesale (customers) through this, so we can't service them any more.”

The Gollan Hotel, cnr of Woodlark and Keen streets

The pub is closed indefinitely, until the freehold owners make a decision on its future. It may be refurbished.

Lifeline op-shop, Magellan St

Aiming to reopen next Monday. Staff are working off-site to get clothing stocks arranged while the floors are drying.

"We'll be back, bigger and better than before,” said retail services manager Sharon Sawyer.

Lincraft

Definitely reopening but no official reopening date yet.

From a Facebook post by Bri Taylor: "Just to let all the lovely customers of Lincraft Lismore know we are most definetely reopening ... no official open date just yet but when we know, you will know.

"And for anyone who is wanting to know, all the Lismore staff are currently working in the Ballina store and would love to see your gorgeous faces as it makes it feel a little bit more like home.”

Midtown Hobbies, 123/125 Woodlark St

Has relocated to new premises inside Autobarn, on Brewster St near Lismore Shopping Square.

From the business owners: "Our building in Woodlark St was damaged quite severely. Luckily we got all of our stock out before it could be damaged and we have reopened inside Autobarn. We have been trading here since April 5. Very sad to hear that others haven't been as fortunate as us.”

McDonalds, cnr of Laurel Ave and Brewster St

Reopened on Tuesday this week.

Rivers, 36-42 Carrington St, Lismore Central Shopping Centre

No date set but will "definitely be reopening” and is in 'active negotiations” to renew its lease, according to a spokeswoman.

Nostalgic Barbershop

No news yet from the store, which remains closed and screened off.

ShopBaby, 126 Woodlark St

The shop is currently operating from a pop-up shop in Lismore Shopping Square, and will briefly open this Friday and Saturday for a flood clearance sale before a planned reopening on May 15 at the latest, according to owner Josh Bates.

Mr Bates said despite the hardship following the flood he was optimistic about the future.

"It's just one of those things. You've got to move on from it,” he said.

"We're pretty optimistic about the future. We always envisioned we'd be able to open again - it's just a matter of when.”

He said many small businesses had an urgency about them to reopen, not only because for their own livelihood, but also to hasten the renewal of Lismore CBD.

"I think the town will come out of it stronger,” he said.

United Service Station, 16 Ballina Rd

Closed for the foreseeable future. Business and site is for sale.